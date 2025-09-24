Donald Trump rebukes the UN

Donald Trump really let the United Nations have it yesterday morning. He told the General Assembly:

“Not only is the UN not solving the problems it should, too often, it is actually creating new problems for us to solve.”

“All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter up. It’s empty words, and empty words don’t solve war.”

One of these problems is migration:

“The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders.”

“The UN is supposed to stop invasions, not create them and not finance them.”

“What makes the world so beautiful is that each country is unique—but to stay this way, every sovereign nation must have the right to control their own borders.”

“When your prisons are filled with so-called ‘asylum seekers’ who repaid kindness with crime, it’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders.”

“Any system that results in the mass trafficking of children is inherently evil—yet that is exactly what the globalist migration agenda has done.”

“America belongs to the American people, and I encourage all countries to take a stance in the defense of their own people.”

Another problem created by the UN is the Green movement. President Trump warned:

“Climate change is the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.”

“I’m telling you that if you don’t get away from the ‘green energy’ scam, your country is going to fail.”

“The carbon footprint is a hoax made up by people with evil intentions, and they’re heading down a path of total destruction.”

“‘No more cows. We don’t want cows anymore.’ I guess they want to kill all the cows.”

Meanwhile, the UN didn’t exactly make Donald Trump welcome:

The escalator stopped working as Donald and Melania Trump stepped on it.

The teleprompter was not working for much of President Trump’s speech.

The main UN audio feed switched to a foreign language translation towards the end of his speech.

The Sunday Times says some UN workers joked about turning off the escalator for Trump, and the Secret Service is investigating if his trip was deliberately sabotaged.

President Trump is right to condemn the UN—and there’s a lot more he could have said. Its failure powerfully demonstrates the futility of man’s attempts at bringing peace without God. “‘Except the Lord build the house, they labor in vain that build it.’ The United Nations organization will fail,” warned Herbert W. Armstrong after attending the UN’s inaugural San Francisco conference. “It is doomed before it starts!”

Its failures extend far beyond mass migration and Green ideology. Instead of bringing peace to the Middle East, it has lied and covered for Hamas, educated children with hateful Hamas propaganda, and even had staff members participate in attacks on Jews. Instead of keeping Germany and Japan from disturbing the peace of the world, UN peacekeeping missions helped both countries break out of postwar restrictions on their military power. Instead of impoverishing Sadam Hussien, the UN’s Oil-for-Food Program handed him billions of dollars in what has been called the biggest scam job in history. Instead of protecting the people of Congo, UN officials and peacekeepers committed mass child rape, then covered it up.

The UN was doomed indeed. Yet why did man’s “last, best hope,” as John F. Kennedy called it, fail so spectacularly? This isn’t about a few bad eggs. This failure has continued for generations. It points to a critical, fundamental lesson about mankind: We don’t know the way to peace. The UN is a massive, obvious billboard advertising that we need God’s leadership in our international relations. “Believe in the Lord your God, so shall ye be established; believe his prophets, so shall ye prosper” (2 Chronicles 20:20). That’s the most important message the UN needs to hear. To understand more about why it has failed, read “Peacekeeping UNdone” in our free booklet He Was Right.