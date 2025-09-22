Recognizing ‘Palestine’: Murdering Jews Works

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer rewarded Hamas for its October 7 terrorist massacre by recognizing an independent Palestinian state.

This must be one of the most shameful days in British history. I can think of past instances when we compromised with evil, failed to stand up to evil, or were defeated by evil. But I cannot think of any time when we have sided with evil and supported a group so monstrous as Hamas.

Several months ago, Starmer promised Hamas that if it held on to the hostages and continued to fight Israel until mid-September, he would reward them with a state. And here we are. The only silver lining is that 87 percent of the British think he was wrong to do so.

Of course, recognizing a Palestinian state doesn’t make it a reality. Where are its borders? Who exactly are its citizens? Who is its leader? David Lammy, who until recently was Britain’s foreign secretary, said, “Any decision to recognize a Palestinian state does not make a Palestinian state happen overnight.” Even he admits Britain has recognized something that does not exist.

“Frankly,” wrote Melanie Phillips, “this clown show makes Neville Chamberlain look like a titan of far-sighted statesmanship.”

This recognition shows the political power Britain’s Muslim minority has. They have long been stalwart Labour supporters, but have lately been shifting to small parties with more extreme views on Israel. Terrified of losing the vote of the terrorist sympathizers living in the UK, Starmer compromised.

Starmer said he is trying to bring about a two-state solution. But that’s not what Hamas wants. It couldn’t even share power with Fatah. Any extra power it receives, it will put toward its dream of wiping out the Jews and creating one Islamic state.

And Starmer has just shown them that terrorism, hostage-taking and murder get you closer to your goal. How long before Britain itself reaps the bitter fruit of that decision?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu understands the importance of standing up to evil. Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry warned that “our refusal to use our military might is often not because of righteousness, as we like to believe, but despicable weakness resulting from our sins. We simply lack the faith, character and courage to fight against Iran, the number one terrorist nation today.”

Now Britain has fallen even further and is actually supporting the terrorists. As Mr. Flurry points out in The King of the South, the fact that Islamic terrorism still exists at all is largely a result of British, American and Israeli cowardice. Now that British cowardice has sunk to new lows, will Islamist terrorism reach new highs?

It’s a sobering thought. The Bible makes clear it will get worse. But that’s what it will take for us to see, confront and overcome our weakness. Britain, and the world, will be great again—but God has to get us to stop compromising with evil before that can happen.