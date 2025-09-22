Iran and Egypt Push for Islamic Military Alliance

Iran and Egypt pushed for an Islamic military alliance in an emergency meeting last week following Israel’s military strike in Qatar. The meeting included leaders from dozens of Muslim and Arab countries.

A tightly knit Islamic alliance would create a dangerous power bloc in the Middle East.

Details: Islamic leaders are using Israel’s recent strikes on Hamas to justify their plans for increased military cooperation.

Egyptian officials suggested the nations make the alliance an “Arab nato . ”

” Pakistani authorities suggested an anti-Israel joint military force.

Iranian officials want something even more potent. Ahead of the meeting, Senior Iranian cleric Jalal Razavi-Mehr said:

This army should be composed of the defensive and military forces of Islamic countries, operating under a single command, with a shared defensive and, if necessary, offensive doctrine.

Prophesied: Bible prophecy indicates that Egypt will be part of an Arab military alliance led by Iran, which will include several other Islamic nations. Based on these prophecies, the Trumpet has been warning for decades that Egypt and Iran would draw closer together militarily.

We wrote in the February 2006 Trumpet issue:

The Trumpet’s editor in chief has predicted for almost a decade that Egypt will fall under the influence of Islamists. In his booklet The King of the South, Gerald Flurry states, “Daniel 11:42 implies that Egypt will be allied with the king of the south, or Iran. This prophecy indicates that there would be a far-reaching change in Egyptian politics!”

The leadership of Egypt is still reasonably friendly to the West and is opposed to the most radical jihadist political groups in the nation, such as the pro-Iran Muslim Brotherhood. But last week’s meeting shows that Islamist undercurrents are active in the nation. It shows how close this dangerous alliance may be to forming.

