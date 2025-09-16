Celebrating Murder

Charlie Kirk’s murder was clearly a political assassination. Details are still emerging about Tyler Robinson’s motive, but the shell casings at the scene were engraved with anti-fascist taunts, and Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that the killer left behind a note espousing left-wing ideology.

Democrats are trying to distance themselves from the assassination.

Barack Obama: “This kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom: “The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in every form.”

form.” Late-night comedian Stephen Colbert: “I hope it is obvious to everyone in America that political violence does not solve any of our political differences. Political violence only leads to more political violence.”

These statements are perfectly true, yet they ring hollow coming from the same types of people who helped spread the lie that Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk and their supporters are dangerous fascists out to destroy America.

The satirical website the Babylon Bee hit the nail on the head with an article titled “Democrats Condemn Violence They Incited.” Radical leftists across the country—if they’re not literally celebrating this murder—are quickly pivoting and claiming that they are not responsible for their words and for this outcome.

They deny that they are responsible. Is that plausible?

Radical-leftist politicians and commentators are blaming Charlie Kirk for inciting the violence that killed him. They continue to portray people like Kirk—who love America, the Constitution, the family and the Bible—as bigots, racists, fascists and Nazis.

“Hey Fascist! Catch!” was inscribed on one of the bullet casings found at the scene of the murder. Robinson killed Kirk because he thought he was a fascist. Why? Kirk has never been a member of a fascist party. He did not espouse fascist ideology when discussing political issues with college students. He disagreed with leftist ideologies and talking points, yet among all the prominent conservatives out there, he was the one known for actually talking face to face with people he disagreed with, debating them civilly and showing thoughtfulness and respect.

At one of his campus events, which was little more than a card table and a couple of folding chairs, he was asked, “Why are you here?”

“I’ve been asked that question a lot,” he said. He went on to say, “When people stop talking, really bad stuff starts. When you stop having a human connection with someone you disagree with, it becomes a lot easier to want to commit violence.”

Robinson’s apparent motive for murdering Charlie Kirk did not come from reality. So where did it come from?

It appears that this young man—who might have had a completely different view of Kirk if he had actually taken up the open invitation to have a debate—got to the point of murderous intent from far-left extremist rhetoric, the people around him and national politicians and commentators.

Everyday Americans—and even people from other countries such as Australia, Canada, England and beyond—are saying they have felt a shift—an emotional impact from what has happened, not just because Charlie was conservative but because he openly described his views on controversial issues as coming straight from the Bible. As they see leftists openly celebrating—for example, talking about watching the video of his assassination over and over and enjoying it more every time—they are becoming more and more upset.

There’s a surge in people returning to church, discussing family and cultural issues, and standing up against various manifestations of radical leftism. They have worked together on social media to try to expose cheering leftists and get them fired.

Mike Cernovich is now calling for a congressional investigation into the funding of far-left extremism. The Federalist’s Sean Davis points out how the Southern Poverty Law Center basically put a target on both Charlie Kirk and his Turning Point usa organization, describing both as being worthy of violence without saying it in so many words. With mainstream media outlets constantly bashing Kirk as a white nationalist, racist fascist because he told young men to grow up, go to church, get married, protect women, and try to follow the Bible, it was only a matter of time before some disturbed youth took matters into his own hands. Media commentators, anchors and executives didn’t want to kill Kirk themselves, of course. But they colluded to describe him as someone worthy of being killed.

Robinson wasn’t the only one who believed Kirk was worthy of death. The other people on his Discord chat group did as well. Professors, teachers, education administrators, surgeons and a lot of everyday Americans believe Kirk was worthy of death—to the point that in the immediate aftermath of one of the most heinous acts possible in America’s culture war, rather than lying low and secretly relishing the murder, they openly and demonically celebrated it.

There is a deep problem within many Americans!

Many political and media elites behind the sophisticated and coordinated lie that “Charlie Kirk is a fascist” are likely celebrating in secret and distancing themselves from responsibility in public. They know the potential ramifications of their words. They spread such lies anyway to try to win the American culture war.

Last year, I made a similar point regarding the Thomas Crooks assassination attempt against Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania:

“Joe Biden’s security regime deliberately and with malice aforethought created the conditions that led to an attempted assassin shooting Donald Trump in the head,” wrote Sean Davis, cofounder of the Federalist (July 16). That is a bold statement—but think of the evidence that supports it. The radical left has been calling Donald Trump a Nazi, a white supremacist and a mortal threat to American democracy for years. In such a vitriolic environment, an assassination attempt was all but inevitable. Just days before the incident, Joe Biden publicly said it was “time to put Trump in a bull’s-eye.”

Many Bible verses prophesy that civil war is coming to America (Isaiah 1:7; Ezekiel 5:12). Leftist rhetoric accusing people like Charlie Kirk of being fascist is pushing America to this point. God saved Donald Trump from an assassin’s bullet to give the American people time to repent and turn to Him. However, Trump’s victory does not mean the radical left has been defeated. Without divine intervention, events like this assassination will become more common.

Request your free copy of America Under Attack, by Gerald Flurry.