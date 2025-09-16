Does God Hear All Prayers?

The full answer is sobering—and inspiring.

“For you, darkness itself is not dark, and night shines as the day.” The teachers, parents and schoolchildren sitting in church heard this reading of Psalm 139 and were about to respond “Alleluia” when the windows shattered. People screamed as the pop-pop of gunfire pierced the morning air more than 100 times. Some of the worshipers slumped to the floor. Twenty-one of them, in their 80s down to age 6, were wounded. An 8-year-old and a 10-year-old died.

Children were wounded and murdered at random by a demonic, perverted former student as they were praising God in church. How could this happen? How could God allow it?

Doesn’t God hear our prayers?

The subject of prayer became controversial immediately. The same day, the mayor of the city sharply told reporters, “Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying.” The next day, he said that “thoughts and prayers are not going to cut it.” He and many other liberals demanded new “assurances” like state and federal firearms bans.

“Prayers does not end school shootings,” another prominent Democrat posted. “Prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers.”

Others recognized this as an attack on prayer. The vice president called it “bizarre.” He posted: “‘How dare you pray for innocent people in the midst of tragedy?!’ What are you even talking about?” The White House press secretary called it “disrespectful to the millions of Americans of faith.”

Liberals are attacking prayer, disrespecting those who are religious, and using this atrocity for their agenda. Millions of Americans do have various faiths and do pray. But why aren’t our “thoughts and prayers” ending school shootings?

Prayer is not merely a mental exercise or way to “uplift the spirit,” as some have said. Prayer can stop evil, but only if it is the kind of prayer taught in the Bible!

Jesus Christ lived His entire life by powerful prayer—not casual prayer, not ritualistic prayer, but real, effective prayer. He got up before dawn to pray in a solitary place (Mark 1:35). When His disciples asked Him, “Lord, teach us to pray” (Luke 11:1), He taught them how from experience.

But God does not hear all prayers! Throughout the Old Testament and the New Testament, the Bible repeatedly shows that many prayers are not heard.

Unanswered prayers are a warning sign!

Isaiah 59:2 says, “But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear.” That is clear: If we knowingly disobey God, He will not hear our prayers.

If we want God to hear our prayers, we must confess our sins before Him (1 John 1:9). We must repent of our sins and begin keeping God’s commandments. God will forgive us—but if we don’t repent toward Him and receive His power to turn further and further away from sin and toward His commandments, then our iniquities separate us from our God!

Simply professing belief in God, but not obeying Him, will not enable us to get through to God. “He that saith, I know him, and keepeth not his commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him” (1 John 2:4). Titus 1:16 describes worshipers who “profess that they know God; but in works they deny him, being abominable, and disobedient, and unto every good work reprobate.” Jesus Christ warned the religious people around Him that if they “profess to know God,” they must not deny Him in their actions (Matthew 23:1-3). The New Testament describes churches that “have a form of godliness,” but deny the power thereof (2 Timothy 3:5). So there is definitely such a thing as false religion and false Christianity.

God is able to answer. God wants to answer! But He cannot and will not answer if we are praying to the wrong god, in the wrong faith, in the wrong way, in the wrong attitude, in lack of faith, or for the wrong things (James 4:1-3). The fault is not with God but with our own wrong thoughts and actions.

But there are keys to having our prayers answered.

God does hear your prayers when you pray according to His will, believe Him, strive to obey Him, pray with proper fear, fervor and persistence, and through the power of Jesus Christ. These are seven of the Bible’s keys to answered prayer. You can learn much more about them in our book How to Pray (see back cover to order your free copy).

God has a plan to bring all mankind—even those who have died—into a relationship with Him. He is ready to hear your prayers. Jesus Christ gave His life to make this happen, and He stands ready to help those who will repent, believe and obey. Pray the way God commands: with obedience, belief, fervor, humility, selflessness—and hope!