Russia Has Stolen 11,000 Children This Year

Russia has stolen 11,000 Ukrainian children since January, the Regional Center for Human Rights said on September 11.

Since the start of the war in 2022, the Ukrainian government has confirmed more than 19,000 cases of unlawful child deportation. But the actual figure is believed to be tens of thousands higher, making it the largest scale of state kidnapping since World War ii.

Russia’s population has been declining for decades.

The nation’s birth rate is 1.4 children per woman, significantly below the 2.1 necessary to maintain a population.

Vladimir Putin needs a large population of youth for his imperialistic ambitions.

The crime: Article ii of the Geneva Convention defines child kidnapping as a war crime.

Ukrainian children have been spread across 164 reeducation sites throughout Russia and Russia-occupied territory.

Approximately 1,300 children have been returned from Russia.

Children have been stolen from boarding schools and homes.

The backlash: There is growing pressure in Europe to end this practice. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently hosted a summit for the return of these children.

And United States lawmakers proposed legislation on Thursday to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, putting Russia in the company of Iran, Syria and North Korea.

Prophetic significance: Part of Putin’s motive for these abductions is to build Russia’s military.

The Bible prophesies of a Russia-led Asian superpower that will boast an army of over 200 million men. The bulk of the force will be made up of soldiers from Asian nations allied with Russia.

Learn more: Read Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry’s free booklet The Prophesied ‘Prince of Russia.’