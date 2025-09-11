Charlie Kirk’s Murder Shows America Approaching Civil War

Twenty-four years ago today, the world watched in shock as 19 Islamists hijacked commercial jets, blasted a gaping hole through the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and pulverized the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. More than 100 million Americans alive today are too young to remember the attacks, yet they have grown up in a world that is far more violent than the pre-9/11 world.

Charlie Kirk’s assassination yesterday portends an escalation of another kind of violence—by Americans on Americans.

The conservative commentator was speaking at a “prove me wrong” rally at Utah Valley University. For years, Kirk has toured liberal American universities to engage with students publicly on controversial issues and argue in favor of patriotism and the Christian faith. Literally in the middle of his effort to promote dialogue and logical discussion with leftist university students, some deranged sniper assassinated him for doing so. We don’t yet know the killer’s identity, but the cartridges at the scene reportedly have transgender and antifascist slogans.

What a horrifying tragedy! Yet instead of banding together like after Sept. 11, 2001, many are saying Kirk deserved to die. They could not “prove him wrong” through argumentation, so some Antifa-style lunatic silenced him with a bullet.

What a stunning fulfillment of 2 Timothy 3, which says “that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection …” (verses 1-3).

Over and again, with growing intensity and frequency, the left is showing itself angry, hateful, unhinged, violent—even murderous. Charlie Kirk’s assassination has awakened many on the right to this terrible reality. They are angry and want to fight back.

The nation has not been this close to civil war in over 150 years. This assassination, combined with the two Trump assassination attempts last year, is a sign of a nation on the verge of a bloodbath.

In his booklet The Last Hour, my father, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry, writes about a sign that the world has entered the “last time” spoken about in 1 John 2:18. “God began to reveal this truth about the last hour to the Philadelphia Church of God on May 5, 2001,” he writes. “Approximately four months later came the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States. I believe God allowed us to receive this physical sign that we had entered the last hour. The worst terrorist attack ever on American soil powerfully reinforced our new revelation about the last hour.”

When you look at the Bible prophecies of what is about to happen in this world, you know that the “last hour” is going to be increasingly violent.

A recent pbs NewsHour/npr/Marist poll indicates that 1 in 5 Americans thinks political violence may help solve U.S. divisions.

God had to dramatically intervene in human affairs to save Donald Trump from assassination. But the nation is not becoming less violent. An end-time prophecy in Hosea 4:2-3 says, “By swearing, and lying, and killing, and stealing, and committing adultery, they break out, and blood toucheth blood. Therefore, shall the land mourn, and every one that dwelleth therein shall languish ….” This means that bloody crimes are set to get worse if people do not repent.

Another sobering prophecy in Ezekiel 5:12 reveals that one third of the population of America and Britain is going to die from the pestilence, famine and violence that will result from civil war. That equals more than 100 million deaths from rioting and warfare in the U.S. This is how bloody things will get. (Read Chapter 4 of our free book Ezekiel—The End-Time Prophet, “Terrorism and Race Riots,” for more explanation of this prophecy.)

When fbi informant Larry Grathwohl infiltrated the Bill Ayers Weather Underground Organization in the 1970s, he reported that these radical Communists estimated they would have to kill 25 million people to establish communism in America. Ideologically, this group is very similar to Antifa. If the “anti-fascist” cartridges are any indication of the ideology of the shooter, this can give you an idea of this person’s mindset.

After the first Trump assassination attempt, my father wrote, “But there is a living God in heaven who not only alters the course of bullets to protect a man for His purposes, but who has revealed this truth because He wants us to see His hand in these events!” This great God saved Donald Trump because He wants America to have a chance to repent of its sins and turn to Him. But He did not alter the course of the bullet that hit Kirk. He wants the nation to see what is at stake if we don’t repent. Without God’s protection, blood will touch blood, and the land shall mourn, “and every one that dwelleth therein shall languish.”