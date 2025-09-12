American 12th Graders Score Record Lows

American 12th graders’ reading and math scores are worse than ever, the United States Education Department reported Tuesday.

The cited study surveyed tens of thousands of students last year.

Why it matters: Education is the main determining factor of whether a civilization lives or dies. A continued decline in education will cause America’s collapse.

Details: The records for these subjects go back decades. The studies on reading began in 1992, and the current math test is 20 years old.

Tuesday’s report is no fluke. From 2019 to 2024, the number of 12th graders proficient in these subjects dropped 2 percent.

Only 68 percent are at a basic reading level.

Only 55 percent have basic math skills.

Though 66 percent can recognize the purpose of a persuasive essay, only 20 percent can draw a conclusion from it.

The cause: A major cause for the growing flaw in America’s education is the proliferation of woke ideologies in schools. In many cases, these subjects are watering down or replacing foundational subjects.

