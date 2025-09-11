Nepal’s Government Buildings Burning

Nepal’s Parliament building was set on fire Tuesday during violent anti-government protests that have caused at least 29 deaths and hundreds of injuries. These are Nepal’s most violent protests in decades.

❗️Nepal’s government palace in Kathmandu completely destroyed by fire



All important government documents and archives burned in the building, including the offices of the prime minister and key ministers.



Singha Durbar is considered the largest palace in Asia: it had 1.7… pic.twitter.com/0LsNKQy0Xt — MilitaryNewsUA (@front_ukrainian) September 9, 2025

Protesters, mainly Nepalese youth, began demonstrating last week after the government blocked several social media sites, including X, Facebook and YouTube. The government reversed the ban, but the protests had already become a movement against the nepotistic ruling class.

People are discontent with Nepal’s poor economy, the 20 percent youth unemployment rate and government corruption.

Details: The protesters stormed prisons and forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign. His house and the houses of other senior officials were set ablaze, and government officials were attacked.

Nepal’s Finance Minister stripped of clothes and chased into a river by angry protesters pic.twitter.com/CUZKh0FtIS — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 9, 2025

Nepalese Army Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel said, “We appeal to the protesting group to halt protest programs and come forward for dialogue for a peaceful way out for the nation.” The military is taking steps to rein in the protests.

The national airport was closed for 24 hours.

Curfew is being enforced by the military.

Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel is urging communication between protesters and the government.

Amid the chaos, hundreds of prisoners have escaped.

Significance: These protests expose how man’s flawed systems of government cannot solve rising tensions.

