India is negotiating a deal to expand its arsenal of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile (sam) systems, tass announced Tuesday.

This development comes as India’s relations with the United States sour, partly due to the 50 percent tariffs placed on Indian goods by the Trump administration last month. This has led India to increasingly look to other countries, including Russia, for trade and closer political ties.

Allying with Russia: This deal will build upon the $5.5 billion agreement India signed in 2018 for five of Russia’s S-400 sams.

This announcement also comes after a recent series of displays showing the unity between India and Russia. One such display was at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, where President Vladimir Putin said: “Russia and India have maintained special relations for decades. Friendly, trusting. This is the foundation for the development of our relations in the future.” The Russian leader also referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “dear friend.”

Negotiations are not limited to the purchase of sams. According to Dmitry Shugayev, Russia could soon begin producing its Su-57 fighter jets with India.

Russia is India’s largest supplier of arms, and if current trends persist, the two may soon be deeply aligned militarily.

Significance: India’s turn to Russia is part of a growing trend the Trumpet has warned about for decades based on Bible prophecy. Scriptures indicate India will form part of a powerful Russia-led alliance, which the Bible refers to as “the kings of the east.”

