First Russia-China Submarine Patrol Reflects ‘New Stage’ in Collaboration

Russia and China conducted their first joint submarine patrol in the East China Sea recently, as announced by Russian state media on August 27. Analysts say the exercise brings the two nations’ military cooperation to new levels.

Details:

The operation spanned several days and covered over 2,000 nautical miles through an approved route.

The navies simulated evacuation emergencies and attacks.

Russian state media said the goal was to strengthen naval cooperation between the two sides.

Russia and China began holding joint naval drills in 2021 and have conducted half a dozen more in the years since.

The latest was the first to use submarines.

Analysts Amir Daftari and Shane Croucher emphasized this milestone:

The two nations have previously conducted joint naval patrols, but these were limited to surface vessels. The inclusion of submarines reflects a new stage in their collaboration. This patrol marked … a significant development in their military-to-military coordination.

Chinese military expert Zhang Junshe echoed these sentiments, saying that “the first joint submarine patrol indicated a high level of strategic mutual trust between China and Russia. Having submarines keeping in contact requires not only higher technical expertise but also more in-depth exchanges.”

Deepening military ties: This came days before China held its World War ii 80th anniversary celebrations in Tiananmen Square on September 3, which displayed its soldiers, new technologies and military aircraft.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended, calling Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping an “old friend” as the two oversaw the array of weaponry.

