Japan and India agreed to strengthen military and economic cooperation over the next decade during a Friday meeting in Tokyo.

This follows Japan and South Korea pledging a week before to build “stable, future-oriented ties.”

Why it matters: United States President Donald Trump’s isolationist policies mean America’s Asian allies are not receiving the support to counteract China that they once were. In response, Japan is seeking to create its own anti-China alliance.

India: The Japan-India announcement came as Tokyo hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 15th annual India-Japan summit. In the nations’ joint statement following the meeting, the two leaders announced a plan to:

Increase Japanese private investment in India to ¥10 trillion ( us $68 billion) in the next decade

$68 billion) in the next decade Exchange 500,000 personnel over the next five years: This will include the movement of 50,000 Indian personnel with notable skill or potential to Japan.

South Korea: Japan and South Korea released their first joint statement in 17 years last weekend. These nations have largely been at odds since World War ii, but they may be putting aside their differences.

This was South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s first trip for a bilateral summit since his June inauguration. The last time a South Korean president visited Japan before visiting the U.S. was 1961.

Prophesied alliance: Many wonder whether this budding alliance will work, but regular Trumpet readers know the outcome. Bible prophecy reveals a coming Asian alliance led by Russia and China.

Both Japan and India are specifically prophesied to be part of this alliance.

The prophesied size of this alliance indicates that many other nations—likely including South Korea—will also join China’s side.

Japan’s efforts to improve relations with its neighboring nations will continue—but don’t expect those relations to be aimed against China for long.

