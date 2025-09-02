China Hosts Putin and Modi at SCO Summit

China hosted over 20 world leaders during a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (sco) summit from August 31 to September 1, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders of these three Asian giants used the summit to find ways to boost cooperation between their nations.

Compatible goals:

Russia has pursued a Russia-China-India alliance for three decades. Bringing China and India closer into its orbit would increase its standing in the region and provide needed support in its war against Ukraine. Moscow was also expected to push for trilateral talks with China and India, according to Russian Embassy officials.

India’s goals for the sco included improving its trade, gaining more respect for its sovereignty, and improving regional connections and integration, according to India’s Foreign Ministry. Intensified tariffs from the United States add motivation for India to strengthen its relations with China despite decades of friction.

included improving its trade, gaining more respect for its sovereignty, and improving regional connections and integration, according to India’s Foreign Ministry. Intensified tariffs from the United States add motivation for India to strengthen its relations with China despite decades of friction. China used the summit to change international perception of the current U.S.-dominated world order, as it keeps working to upend that order.

Ahead of the event, Eric Olander, editor in chief of the China-Global South Project, wrote:

Xi will want to use the summit as an opportunity to showcase what a post-American-led international order begins to look like and that all White House efforts since January to counter China, Iran, Russia and now India have not had the intended effect.

Prophesied: For over 60 years the Trumpet and its forerunner, the Plain Truth, have warned that these Asian nations will come together to form a massive alliance. The Bible warns that this alliance will field the world’s largest-ever army and be led by Russia.

To learn more, read “Russia-China-India Alliance Taking Shape.”