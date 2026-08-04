Dr. Science Takes the Fifth, 111 Times

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee—or he was supposed to. He repeated one sentence dozens of times, until it became the only thing anyone remembered: “On the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions.”

Dr. Fauci gave this response 111 times. It got to the point where a senator asked him to state what color necktie he was wearing. Fauci took the Fifth. He was asked the color of the carpet in the room. Fauci took the Fifth. He definitely didn’t answer any questions about gain-of-function coronavirus research, the origin of covid-19, what he knew about it and when, or why he aggressively advised wildly oppressive government lockdowns and school closures.

This is the same man who told cnn in 2022, “I have nothing to hide. I can explain and validate everything that I’ve done …. We have nothing to hide at all.” Four years later, under oath and protected by a presidential pardon, he refused even to tell a United States senator what day of the week it was.

The doctor who once told America “I represent science” wouldn’t even tell senators what the Fifth Amendment says—while pleading it 111 times. It would almost be funny if it weren’t so serious.

I know why Dr. Fauci took the Fifth, and so do you. He committed crimes, Joe Biden pardoned him for those crimes, and now he has to choose between publicly admitting guilt or perjuring himself before Congress.

In the days before the hearing, Sen. Rand Paul, chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee, released more than 1,000 pages of Fauci’s private diary. Those pages show him writing about himself the way a person writes about someone he idolizes. He recorded that it was “not hyperbole” to say he had become “the most famous and talked about person in the country.” Researcher Tom Elliott counted the word “press” 641 times and “hero” 49 times. These diaries reveal a narcissist obsessed with himself.

The self-admiration, however, was only part of the story.

On March 15, 2020, Fauci wrote that he had spoken with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and “convinced him … to close the nyc schools.” The same night, he urged the mayor to order closures of bars and restaurants. He made a similar call to a top aide of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Two of the nation’s largest school systems shut down after conversations with one federal bureaucrat.

Yet in 2022, Fauci told the Hill, “I didn’t recommend locking anything down.” In January 2024, under oath before the House of Representatives, he repeated: “I did not close the schools.” This means he committed an act of perjury that potentially would result in a prison sentence—if Joe Biden had not “granted unto Dr. Anthony S. Fauci a full and unconditional pardon for any offenses against the United States which he may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014, through the date of this pardon arising from or in any manner related to his service as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force or the White House covid-19 Response Team, or as chief medical adviser to the president.”

Fauci’s diary entries also reveal that he recognized the virus did not originate in a Wuhan wet market yet helped steer intelligence assessments away from the truth that the novel coronavirus originated in the novel coronavirus lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that he had been working with. These actions contradict his 2024 congressional testimony, in which he denied under oath any knowledge of or involvement in such intelligence discussions. He not only repeatedly publicly disagreed with analysts who said the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin but also worked to sideline them—telling Congress he was uninvolved in such discussions.

The fact that Fauci has not yet been held accountable for his actions is shameful. Yet hopefully the American people will learn a valuable lesson about blindly trusting self-proclaimed experts.

The Apostle Paul warned one minister, “O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called” (1 Timothy 6:20).

“Falsely so called” is exactly what America watched for over a year: a man, elevated as a saint by the press, who spread lies and elevated his own fame while conducting dangerous bioweapons research.

Dr. Fauci is now invoking his right not to be “compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself” under the Fifth Amendment because he knows he is guilty of offenses against the U.S., which he committed and took part in during his service as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and the White House covid-19 Response Team and as chief medical adviser to the president.

On Jan. 9, 2017, just 11 days before Barack Obama left office, his administration issued policy guidance that cleared the path to resume gain-of-function research of the kind Fauci’s agency had helped fund at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The next day, Fauci gave the keynote address, “Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration,” at a Georgetown University-Harvard University event on global health security. He told the health, science and education experts there that there was “no question” and “no doubt” that the Trump administration would face a “surprise outbreak.”

Was Fauci a prophet? Or did he already know what was coming? I will not answer that question for you, but I will ask that you notice the pattern. A man absorbed in his own celebrity, who privately claimed credit for decisions he later denied, who was preemptively pardoned for crimes against the U.S. by a corrupt usurper president, who invoked his right not to testify against himself 111 times—that man shaped unconstitutional, unprecedented, draconian policies for the better part of a year, and almost everyone went along.

The late Herbert W. Armstrong often said the hardest thing for human nature is to confess error. Fauci proved this last week. So did every governor who followed his advice and copied his lockdowns, every network that aired his sound bites, and every university that awarded him degrees instead of scrutiny.

The Prophet Hosea spoke to another nation in another age, yet his words need no updating: “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge” (Hosea 4:6). Not lack of information—Fauci’s diary and the full covid record are public for anyone willing to read them—but lack of knowledge of God. A nation that worships a man in a white coat has already revealed its god.