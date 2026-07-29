They Kicked Us Off the Air—Because of Herbert Armstrong

A tv station manager called our office last week. He didn’t want to debate theology. He wanted us gone. When our rep asked why, here is exactly what he said: “Primarily, the concerns were over the clear association with Herbert Armstrong, which was mentioned in every broadcast.” Certain viewers had voiced serious concern about a program with such close ties to Mr. Armstrong.

That’s the complaint. Not that we lied. Not that we deceived anyone. We are not allowed to broadcast on that station anymore because we kept saying the name of Herbert W. Armstrong.

This station manager singled out two doctrines. He said the concern was that Mr. Armstrong “promoted non-Trinitarian theology and also the belief that the Anglo-Saxons descended from the lost tribes of Israel.”

I’ve heard this before. I once played a clip of a preacher in Southern California who called Herbert Armstrong a heretic on the air and boasted about casting demons out of Pasadena, where Mr. Armstrong had the headquarters of the Church. He died 40 years ago. But we are still quoting him. We are still mailing out his books and booklets. We are still teaching what he taught. His broadcasts are still available for people to watch. And mainstream Christian preachers are still coming after him.

Why?

Because Herbert Armstrong identified something they refuse to touch. Listen to what he said in a broadcast from decades ago: “We know what is prophesied. We know what is prophesied to rise up in Europe. And we know which is the one and the only nation in Europe that is capable of dominating.”

He named the nation: Germany.

In another broadcast, he said:

Gradually, and now faster and faster, a new power is being developed from underneath the surface. A new world power which the public now least suspects … a resurrected Roman Empire that will combine some 350 millions of population. A power so mighty that our Western peoples will stand aghast when it flashes suddenly into full being.

Mr. Armstrong identified the United States, Britain and the Jewish nation of Israel as among the modern descendants of the ancient Israelites. He said that Bible prophecies about Israel for the “time of the end” and the “latter days” are about the Americans, the British and the Jews. He said that prophecies about the Assyrians are about the Germans.

Now look at what is happening while stations censor him by taking us off their stations.

A van rammed through a crowd at a celebration of sexual deviants in Berlin, Germany, this week. Germany’s interior minister called it an act of Islamist terror. One person is dead; 16 are injured. It is the 10th deadly vehicle-ramming attack in Germany since 2016. Germany is absorbing blow after blow, pressured from inside and outside. This is exactly the kind of pressure that will forge Germany into an aggressive, Catholic-allied nation, a 21st-century Holy Roman Empire.

Meanwhile America is retreating. President Trump paused strikes on Iran this week even as Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Iraq reported drone attacks days later. Saudi Arabia shut its own airspace to U.S. planes protecting shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz. Houthi rebels struck Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea for the first time in this war. And in Lebanon, Washington is repeating, almost word for word, the same failed bargain it struck in 2006: Pay the Lebanese army billions of dollars, ask Israel to withdraw, and pretend Hezbollah will disarm itself.

This is American weakness on display.

Jordan’s ambassador to Germany said outright, “Seventy years of diplomatic relations have shown that Germany and Jordan can rely on each other in times of need.” Germany is Jordan’s most important European trading partner and its second-largest donor. That is the prophesied Psalm 83 alliance forming in front of our eyes!

You can only understand prophecies about Psalm 83, Assyria and Israel if you understand who Israel is.

Have you noticed that the entire Bible from Genesis 12 onward is about Israel? Have you noticed that about a third of the entire Bible is prophecy? Has your preacher ever explained why?

Identifying the modern descendants of ancient Israel—which station managers find offensive—is the very key that unlocks Bible prophecy! It shows you why Assyria and the children of Lot are named together in that prophecy, for instance, and why it matters right now. And it unlocks the meaning of huge sections of your Bible that modern Christian leaders never explain!

Most religious leaders ignore prophecy. Those who engage with it and try to reason what it means preach prophecies that fail.

You can’t engage with Bible prophecy and avoid answering who Israel is. Herbert W. Armstrong engaged with it, grappled with that question, proved it and was used by God to reveal what these prophecies mean.

Modern Christian leaders and television viewers don’t want to confront what Mr. Armstrong taught and prove what the Bible means. They want to leave the prophecies that take up about one third of the Holy Bible untouched. They don’t ask and they certainly don’t want to answer the questions Mr. Armstrong asked.

Yet they are some of the most logical, basic questions you can ask about the Bible. Why is it focused on the descendants of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob (whose name was changed to Israel)? Why are other peoples and nations mentioned only if they come into contact with Israel? Why does the Bible record certain parts of Israel’s history and not others? Why are there so many forecasts of the future, from Genesis to Revelation?

Isn’t it logical to ask those questions?

Why is identifying the modern descendants of ancient Israel deemed grounds for canceling a television program?

The world is boiling right now. Germany is absorbing shock after shock and getting more militaristic. Iran is surviving and growing more aggressive. American strength is failing.

The men who claim to speak for God and teach you what the Bible means should be telling you exactly why this is happening!

Herbert Armstrong did. He has been gone for 40 years, and his Bible-based message is still out there. And modern Christians still think he is too dangerous for the airwaves. That tells you something about his message. And it tells you something about them.

Yes, we teach what Mr. Armstrong taught. We will continue to do so, more and more boldly. We will fulfill the prophecy of Revelation 10:11: “And he said unto me, Thou must prophesy again before many peoples, and nations, and tongues, and kings.” The message of Mr. Armstrong, which is the revealed message of the Bible will startle many more viewers and many more station managers.