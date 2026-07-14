Archaeology Proves the Bible

As new archaeological discoveries continue to emerge from the Holy Land, I sat down with bestselling author, popular podcaster and award-winning filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza to discuss what these findings reveal about the Bible’s historical reliability. Dinesh has appeared on the Trumpet Daily twice before to discuss American politics. He returned to Edmond last weekend to watch our performance of Celtic Throne II. Before the show, we talked about his upcoming book The Stones Cry Out.

“It’s a project that got started at the end of 2022,” he told me, “because I went with my wife to Israel for the first time. And my first feeling about it was being in the land of the Bible. You know, we live at a time when cities these days have become kind of homogenized—they’ve lost that sense of distinctiveness—but not Jerusalem. And so that was charming enough, but discovering biblical archaeology—which is a subject I didn’t know a lot about, even though I’ve written three books on Christian apologetics—I was quite amazed at the artifacts coming out of the ground.”

He went on to explain that the secular dominance of our age has made many archaeologists bashful about archaeology’s connection to the Bible. They want it to be an independent discipline, disassociated with religion. As a result, many religious people never learn about the amazing archaeological discoveries confirming the history recorded in the Bible.

After the Armstrong Institute of Biblical Archaeology invited D’Souza to give the keynote address on the Tel Dan Stele at Armstrong Auditorium on Sept. 22, 2024, he became an ardent reader of our magazine Let the Stones Speak and began writing his own book.

Publicizing archaeological discoveries that confirm the Bible is an extremely important project.

“What does Christianity have going for it?” he asked. “What does Judaism have going for it? Well, one thing that often gets ignored is the claim to historical truth. In other words, this is based on stuff that actually happened. Think about it. This kind of archaeology we talk about cannot even be attempted with the Hindu scriptures or the Buddhist scriptures or even the Koran. No one even bothers to try. No one says, ‘All right, let’s go try to figure out where Muhammad was when he took this journey into heaven.’”

Of course, the reason no one tries to use archaeology to confirm the scriptures of other religions is that the texts of these religions do not contain the type of specific, verifiable information that can be scientifically tested. But the Bible is different. It goes into great detail about exactly when and where certain events took place, and scientifically minded people can examine those accounts and verify them in the actual topography that exists in the Middle East to this day.

D’Souza told us about a trip he took to the Sea of Galilee with his wife, where they saw a stone tablet inscribed with the name of Pontius Pilate and an ossuary bearing the name of Joseph Caiaphas. These two historical figures are both mentioned in the New Testament and played key roles in the trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ. D’Souza mentioned that a Canadian couple on the same tour was visibly moved to discover that figures they had considered quasi-mythological were historically verified: They were real. That experience reinforced his conviction about the power of biblical archaeology and the need to make this type of information more accessible to people who are not archeological specialists.

He also believes God is behind these remarkable discoveries.

“The ossuary of Caiaphas with his bones was sitting there for 2,000 years,” he said. “It could have been found at any time. It’s been found within our lifetimes. So what is the larger meaning, if any, of that? One possibility is simply to say ‘Look, as the world has become more secular, and moved away from God, it’s almost like God … is … churning up out of my creation, out of nature itself, the telltale signs or artifacts that are going to speak in the language of secularism … the language of science, language of history.’”

Dinesh noted that he has 8 to 10 million followers across different social media platforms who know very little about biblical archelogy but are interested in saving Western civilization. His hope is to educate many of these people about various ways the Bible has been scientifically verified. If you are curious about this subject, you can check out my full interview with Dinesh D’Souza before subscribing to our archeological magazine Let the Stones Speak. In a time when faith is under assault, the stones are crying out—reminding us that the Bible is not just a book of faith, but a reliable record of history.