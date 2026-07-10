The German Ministry of Defense aims to launch four military satellites as early as next year, Germany’s Tagesschau wrote on Wednesday based on secret documents.

Germany currently has eight military reconnaissance satellites. The four it adds will include the first with offensive, antisatellite capabilities.

The $115 million project is termed “Shield and Sword” because it represents the two capabilities the four satellites will possess.

The two shield satellites can spy on enemy satellites; the two sword satellites can disrupt the function of enemy satellites.

They could be tested as soon as 2027 and are expected to be “combat ready in space” in 2029, according to Süeddeutsche.

This marks a shift from Germany’s previous defensive view of space warfare. It’s also just a start. This project is a test to see if Germany can quickly launch and use its own satellites.

Germany wants to demonstrate that exclusively German space projects are “feasible,” a document related to the project stated.

It is part of Germany’s broader effort to militarize space.

In November, Germany released its space strategy document highlighting space as an area Germany must expand its military capabilities into, and the Defense Ministry earmarked $35 billion to militarize space over the next four years.

The Bundeswehr is planning to launch up to 1,200 satellites by 2030, Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

Modern warfare relies on satellites for troop movements, air strike targeting, defenses against nuclear weapons and many other needs.

Militarizing space is consistent with Germany’s goal to become war ready, a goal the Bible warns it will achieve and eventually use against America. Germany has used its military prowess and technological advancements to threaten Western civilization twice in the last century. According to Bible prophecy, history will repeat itself.