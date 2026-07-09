Trump Reaggravates Europe Over Greenland

“We are ready to defend every inch of nato, including our own territory,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated on Wednesday. Who is Denmark ready to defend against? The United States.

President Trump reopened a dispute with Denmark and Europe at the nato summit in Turkey on Tuesday by stating that Greenland “should be controlled by the United States, not Denmark.”

Bible prophecy warns that the existing U.S.-Europe alliance will continue to dissolve. Tensions over Greenland highlight its unraveling.

Trump made similar comments in January, exposing the sickly state of trans-Atlantic relations and even prompting European nations to briefly send small numbers of troops to Greenland to deter or hamper a possible U.S. invasion.

Trump also threatened on Tuesday to cut American defense spending in Europe and remove all American troops if the U.S. isn’t given Greenland.

He justified the possible troop removal by noting Europe is “a very different place than it was 20 years ago.”

He is right: Europe has grown stronger and more hostile toward the United States.

These tensions are a harbinger of what the future holds for the Europe-America relationship. In fact, Bible prophecy reveals that war is coming. Learn more in “Atlantic Rift,” Chapter 11 of He Was Right.