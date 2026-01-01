An Open Letter to Germany

Observations of concern and hope from an American

Given the recent tensions between our two countries, America and Germany, I found myself wishing I could send an open letter to Germans. It might go something like the following:

I first heard of your country when I was a boy. As an American growing up in the late ’70s and ’80s, Germany was, besides perhaps Britain, the first nation I ever heard of.

My father liked old movies and you were the bad guys. Your soldiers’ sloped, sculpted steel helmets and battlefield gray uniforms carved a trench in my memory.

One evening at dinner when I was about 6, we watched an episode of a World War ii documentary narrated by Sir Laurence Olivier. It was the first time I saw filmed images of the vile horrors of war.

There were the two familiar sides—yours and ours, Axis and Allies—but the narrator kept referring to a mysterious third force. He called it the “Red Army.” For the life of me, I could not tell whether these were good guys or bad guys. And they did not seem to be wearing red, but admittedly the footage was black and white. I asked my dad, but his answer did not clarify things.

Whenever this Red Army was mentioned there was much grayish rubble everywhere and gray, destroyed buildings. I sensed that the Germans had good reason to fear them.

Soon I heard of Mozart, Bach and Beethoven—the wondrous composers you gave the world. There was a time when every child knew their names in this country. That was proof positive of your country’s wonderful qualities and incredible potential—a down payment on your future contributions to humanity.

We saw how Eastern Europe fell to communist Russian puppets and we passionately wished it had worked out differently—for America’s sake, but also for Eastern Europe’s sake, because many of us knew of and detested communism’s abject cruelty, its fraud and unmitigated hypocrisy. We hated it as much as we hated Nazism. We were so glad you had forsaken the latter. And by then we feared the Russians just like you.

America politically and culturally absolved you of guilt for the Holocaust, and in the Cold War, I was glad to have you on our side—who wouldn’t want the prowess of German arms on their side in a fight? And many of you had changed, remarkably so.

Unlike other countries, it was as if you possessed some cosmically bestowed knack for acknowledging fault and turning from it. I did worry that some Germans had not changed, but tried not to think about it.

Seventh grade came. We learned that in the late 1800s Germany had started several wars the very moment it became a united nation. But I forgot. Then, in a used bookstore I found a dusty old hardcover claiming Germany was responsible for starting World War i—contrary to popular teaching. I forgot that too.

Still later, as a young adult, I asked a member of the church that produces this publication about end-time events and if Saddam Hussein was going to start World War iii. He replied, “What about Germany?” I’ll never forget that I laughed out loud.

Weeks later I read the classic Who or What Is the Prophetic Beast? by the late Herbert W. Armstrong (it’s free upon request). He showed Nazism went underground in order to prepare for winning round three—World War iii—and that this is prophesied in the Bible.

Now your country is rearming, full of bluster toward Russia and anger toward America. Admittedly, in some ways American leaders are not helping matters.

Mr. Armstrong also showed how ancient Greek historians had identified the “German” tribes invading Europe as the remnants of a militaristic Assyria destroyed in the seventh century b.c. by its oppressed neighbors. He showed that the Romans coined the English name for you—“German”—and that it means “war man.” It turns out that, despite your artistic grandeur and other fantastic qualities, for thousands of years you’ve been playing this role.

Scripture actually does say you are the rod of God’s anger to punish Israel for its horrible sins (Isaiah 10:5). The problem is that you periodically relish the role and you exceed your mandate (Isaiah 10:6-19). But God chastens in measure out of love—always (Jeremiah 30:11; Revelation 3:19).

Actually, I also learned from Mr. Armstrong that you are the only recorded Gentile nation to collectively repent before the great God, as revealed in the biblical book of Jonah. Jonah 3:4-10 record a most inspiring and encouraging example for the whole world. Gerald Flurry, who alone carries forth the mantle and legacy of Mr. Armstrong’s work, frequently reminds us all of this fact.

Above all, I’m inspired and encouraged by your destiny.

Wherever you call home, order free of charge Mr. Armstrong’s book Mystery of the Ages, which shows that the many pieces of biblical truth and prophecy are like the pieces of a jigsaw puzzle that fit together in only one way. His book proves and explains the Bible and your destiny as no other book ever has—who and what is God and His incredible, thrilling purpose for you and humanity through His beautiful way of life, the way of His law that leads to peace and lasting happiness.

And he showed us all this marvelous nugget of prophecy: When Jesus Christ returns to establish His Father’s Kingdom in the wonderful World Tomorrow, you, Germany, and the Israelitish nations—including America and the tiny Jewish nation in the Middle East—will be very special friends (Isaiah 19:24).

You will likely teach us how to be tidy, better organized, more thorough and artistic—and perhaps we’ll teach you to laugh a little more. There will be much reason to laugh and to rejoice.