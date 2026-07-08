Germany Using Norway to Conquer Space

Germany is using Norway to conquer space, and the partnership stretches far beyond rockets.

German start-up Isar Aerospace will launch imaging satellites for Planet Labs Germany from Norway’s Andøya spaceport as early as this year.

The German military is secretly planning up to 1,200 satellites in the next few years, Handelsblatt reported on July 7.

Berlin has earmarked $40 billion for military space development through 2030. It wants to be, in its own words, “a true space power.”

Andøya is one of only two spaceports in continental Europe. Norway and Germany signed a space-cooperation mandate on April 28, and Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s first state visit to Norway, in March, was to the spaceport.

Space is one thread in a fast-thickening web of connections between Germany and Norway:

Germany’s Thyssenkrupp and Norway’s Kongsberg are jointly building Type 212CD attack submarines—six each, plus 12 for Canada in a $70 billion deal.

Norway chose German tanks over South Korean models in 2023, a decision that its defense minister acknowledged has “a political aspect.”

February’s Hansa Arrangement deepened cooperation in space surveillance, maritime security and defense.

Germany is Norway’s “closest and most important partner in the EU,” says Norway’s defense minister, who said he talks to his German counterpart more than any other.

“It is essential that we integrate and standardize our military capabilities in Europe—the same equipment, the same ammunition, the same training, the same command structures,” he said in February.

“We have seen how much tensions between the United States and Europe can escalate,” warned Norwegian member of parliament Peter Frolich. Europe, he says, must become more “autonomous.”

Flashback: June 10 marked 86 years since Norway surrendered to Nazi Germany. Roughly 1,000 Norwegian political prisoners and Jews were killed under the Nazi puppet regime.

Today, Norway is again a vehicle for German ambitions. But this time, Berlin wants a launchpad and a naval partner, not Swedish iron ore.

Bible prophecy warned a German-led European superpower would rise against the United States and Britain in the end time. Revelation 17 describes 10 kings uniting under Germany, called Assyria in Bible prophecy, and Isaiah 10 shows it will soon start the most destructive war in history. This partnership is one more example of Europe uniting under Germany’s lead.

Go deeper: Read Gerald Flurry’s “Germany Is Arming for World War III.”