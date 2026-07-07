America Wakes Up to the Communist Threat

After decades of leftist subversion, the United States is waking up to the reality that many Democrats are literal Communists. Ten years ago, when former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani pointed out Barack Obama’s connections to the card-carrying Communist Frank Marshall Davis, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest dismissed him as a “sidewalk lunatic.” Yet Giuliani’s points about Obama’s early influences have proven difficult to dismiss. Davis was a member of Communist Party usa who mentored Obama; and Communist influence in the Democratic Party has increased dramatically since Obama’s election.

The current mayor of New York City is a self-avowed socialist who has endorsed radical candidates who advocate shocking policies such as abolishing borders, defunding the police, and eliminating private property. Darializa Avila Chevalier, the Democratic Party candidate for New York’s 13th congressional district, said in April 2020: “While most of the political theory I’ve read has been Communist, the pyromania associated with anarchism is very intriguing to me.” And Chevalier isn’t unique.

David Jenkins, a Democratic Socialists of America (dsa) National Committee member, stated: “Our goal is liberation. Our goal is communism.” The dsa has endorsed Mamdani, Chevalier and dozens of other candidates.

Opinion polls indicate 1 in 3 Democrats support democratic socialist candidates. It seems the radicalism long associated with the Obama era is no longer trying to hide its agenda.

President Donald Trump is taking this threat seriously. During a speech at Mount Rushmore the day before America’s 250th anniversary, he warned his audience, “A generation after we fought and won the Cold War against the menace of communism, there is now a resurgence of the Communist menace in our land, including from newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life and our great success. These are not mere political disagreements like differences over taxes or regulations. Communism is a mortal threat to American liberty. It is the greatest threat to our country—including World War i, World War ii, Pearl Harbor or even 9/11. America will never be a Communist country.”

That was an alarming statement, but he is absolutely right. Communism is a greater threat to America than Nazi Germany, Imperial Japan or radical Islam because it attacks America from within, instead of from without. America was able to rally together against Kaiser Wilhelm, Adolf Hitler, Hideki Tojo and Osama bin Laden. But it has not been able to rally against the Marxist infiltration of American society.

The Democratic Socialists of America proudly proclaims that “our goal is communism,” and they are in the process of completely hijacking the Democratic Party. Victor Davis Hanson investigated who is voting for dsa-endorsed candidates and found that most of them are college-educated Americans with degrees in fields that did not translate into careers they believed they were entitled to. So after years of racking up debt studying feminism and indigenous right, they want working class taxpayers to support them.

None of this should surprise long-time Trumpet readers.

In 1956, the late Herbert W. Armstrong wrote, “What we fail to grasp, in the struggle with Russia, is this: We are not fighting a single nation in a military war, but a gigantic worldwide, plainclothes army, masquerading as a political party, seeking to conquer the world with an entirely new kind of warfare. It’s a kind of warfare we don’t understand or know how to cope with. It uses every diabolical means to weaken us from within, sapping our strength, perverting our morals, sabotaging our educational system, wrecking our social structure, destroying our spiritual and religious life, weakening our industrial and economic power, demoralizing our armed forces, and finally, after such infiltration, overthrowing our government by force and violence! All this, cleverly disguised as a harmless political party!”

In 1962, Mr. Armstrong went further, calling the Communist Party “a trick term to pull the wool over our eyes”—a fifth column designed to be absorbed into our government until Americans mistook a foreign enemy for a legitimate political party. Its object, he said plainly, was destruction: at the ballot box if it could manage it, by force if it could not. This is what we are seeing today. Radical leftists almost took over the nation in the Barack Obama era. Now that they have been ousted from the White House, we are hearing more leftist talk about revolution and “the pyromania associated with anarchism.”

President Trump clearly sees this threat, but he is unaware of the specifics of Bible prophecy.

In He Was Right, we highlight what Mr. Armstrong taught about communism. He was clear that America would not be completely conquered by communism. Rather, Communist ideas would weaken America to the point where it could be conquered by a revived Holy Roman Empire. President Trump sees the Communist threat, but he doesn’t see the Holy Roman Empire. While he congratulates himself for naming the Communist threat, he is helping rebuild the military machine of Europe.

Germany’s chancellor confirmed this month that his government is working with American arms manufacturers to produce U.S. weapons systems, including F-35 components, on German soil. President Trump’s hope is that a powerful European military can help America bring peace to the Eastern Hemisphere, so the American military can deal with problems closer to home. Yet Bible prophecy tells us this powerful European military will cause the most severe problems here at home.

Mr. Armstrong often said America is so foolish it never sees its real enemy until after he strikes because we only see one enemy at a time. For decades, America has been blind to the Communist threat here at home as it dealt with one foreign adversary after another. Now conservatives like Steve Bannon see the wave of socialist primary victories and are warning that the nation is on the verge of civil war. Yet they don’t see the European superpower that will exploit this war.

This is why you need to read He Was Right. It explains that America’s one and only hope is repentance toward God. The White House might be able to handle a civil war if the Europeans didn’t get involved, but this is not what Bible prophecy says will happen. Leviticus 26:18 says God will punish America “seven times” more for its sins, indicating manyfold more curses that the government can handle.

“The first civil war cost almost as many American lives as all other American wars combined!” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote in 2017. “But another eruption of violence between Americans would be far worse. If the country plunges into infighting, many foreign nations will be ready to pounce. America is the wealthiest nation in history: If it continues to destroy itself, nations like China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and others will destroy whatever the civil war doesn’t as they vie for the loot. The American superpower will become history, and a third world war, with multiple nuclear powers, will follow.”