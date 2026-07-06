German defense spending is booming, but it may still not be enough for President Donald Trump. Several recent stories highlight this massive turning point in Germany:

Germany plans to borrow over $232 billion next year, according to a draft budget seen by Reuters. In the last year of the last government, it borrowed $57.7 billion. Military spending is the main reason for the explosion.

German drone start-up Quantum Systems raised $1.2 billion in fresh funding on Thursday. Financial markets valued the company at around $8 billion. Last year, it was worth just $1 billion.

Germany announced plans for another Arrow 3 missile defense site. This high-tech ballistic missile shield protects just two countries: Israel, its inventor, and Germany. Germany’s first battery is stationed near Berlin; this new one will be in Bavaria. It’s a step up for Germany’s military abilities and a powerful symbol of how much Israel trusts and empowers Germany.

Yet President Trump still seems disappointed with Germany’s military commitments.

“The United States spends more money on nato than any other country, by far, to protect them,” he posted on Truth Social, complaining that Germany’s spending was “ much lower ” than America’s from 2014 to 2025.

He’s right, and European nations in nato could show much more gratitude for America’s protection over the past 77 years. But it also doesn’t account for the massive turnaround Germany has made.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz responded:

Germany is doubling its defense budget within four years. This is the greatest efforts we have ever made to strengthen our defense capabilities. In this respect, we have no reason to shy away from anyone.

President Trump’s post shows he is pushing Germany to rearm even faster.

Tomorrow, nato members will meet for a summit in Turkey, where President Trump will push for even more military spending.

“U.S. President Donald Trump keeps pushing Germany to rearm. It is as if he knows nothing about Germany’s history,” Mr. Flurry wrote last year. “World War ii ended only 80 years ago; that is rather recent history.” And yet the push continues. For where it will lead, see our article “Decades of Warnings About Germany.”