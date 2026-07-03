Germany’s Real Aim in South America

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is concluding a four-day South American tour in Brazil today. Germany strengthening its relationship with South America may seem inconsequential, but prophecy shows it is a troubling sign for North America.

On Monday, Wadephul briefly visited the United States, where he discussed the Strait of Hormuz, the upcoming nato summit and Ukraine with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

summit and Ukraine with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He then attended the mercosur summit on Tuesday in Paraguay, focusing on the EU- mercosur (a bloc comprised of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay) trade deal signed in January. Although it came into provisional effect on May 1, the deal has yet to be fully ratified in the EU. Wadephul said Germany aims to be one of the first EU member nations to ratify it and said ratification will bring “political partnership to an even higher level.”

Germany is deeply interested in South America’s natural resources.

The next day, Wadephul signed a declaration of intent with Argentina for further cooperation in mining and raw materials. Argentina is rich in lithium, copper, gold and other minerals.

He then visited Brazil on Thursday, where he attended a meeting of the German Chamber of Commerce Abroad in São Paulo in which opportunities from the EU- mercosur trade deal were discussed. He also visited a Volkswagen plant and appealed to German-language students at São Paulo’s Goethe Institute to work in Germany. He’s scheduled to meet with his Brazilian counterpart today.

German interest in Latin America points to biblical prophecy that should concern us all. The nation’s role in end-time events is spelled out plainly, and it includes aggressively exploiting and even subjugating other nations for the resources needed for its imperial ambitions.

As Trumpet publisher Gerald Flurry warned following the EU- mercosur deal’s signing, “Latin American countries will become vassal states of Europe! The mercosur countries possess resources Europe needs.”

We need this prophetic context for an accurate perspective on Wadephul’s visit and other signs of Germany’s quest to strengthen trade relations with South American nations.