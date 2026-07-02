Germany is “very interested” in building more U.S. weapons systems or their components under license in Germany, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said at a joint press conference Wednesday.

Germany wants to arm itself fast, Pistorius explained, which means it doesn’t have time to develop its own version of key American weapons systems.

Producing American weapons under license gives Germany the best of both worlds: It benefits from the Americans’ research, development and design but isn’t dependent upon them for deliveries.

“Germany leads, and Germany delivers,” said nato Secretary General Mark Rutte at the same conference. He praised Germany’s “extraordinary achievement” in ramping up defense spending, and delivered a message to German industry:

Be ready, speed up, work together. Open new production. Expand supply chains. And deliver quickly what we need for our security.

The first F-35 production facility outside of America is already operated by Germany. Rheinmetall is working with Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to build mid-fuselage components for the fifth-generation stealth jet fighter.

America continues to help Germany rearm quickly. It may make some money in licensing deals, but it means entrusting and empowering a nation that it has fought two world wars against and that is speedily turning against Donald Trump’s America.

“America and Britain are creating the Frankenstein that shall destroy them!” wrote Herbert W. Armstrong in 1951. For more, read “Decades of Warnings About Germany.”