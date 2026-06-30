Exposing Fauci’s Lies

On her final day as director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard released nearly 400 pages of classified documents. They show that Dr. Anthony Fauci, formerly the highest-paid official in the federal government, funded dangerous gain-of-function coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, worked with intelligence officials to suppress the lab-leak theory, and lied about it under oath to Congress.

The mainstream press responded with silence or smears. The Washington Post published nothing about Gabbard’s revelations. Instead, it ran a 9,000-word hit piece accusing her of taking orders from a Hindu cult leader. That is the state of American media in 2026. The Trump administration is working overtime to expose nefarious “deep state” activity, while the media, which is supposed to be a watchdog by and for the people, actively buries the evidence.

On June 22, Sen. Rand Paul subpoenaed Dr. Fauci to testify before the Senate, so Americans may finally get some answers about their federal government’s role in the origins of covid-19.

“We know beyond a reasonable doubt that Anthony Fauci did indeed fund gain-of-function research,” Paul told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News. “We have the evidence that the experiments were gaining in function, the viruses were becoming more lethal, more attachable to human cells, and more infectious. We do know that this was going on. It was funded by the nih, specifically under the tutelage of Anthony Fauci.”

Paul went on to assert that Fauci knew early on the virus was not from a wet market, as some experts were claiming, yet influenced intelligence agencies to alter their conclusions and push the lab-origin theory aside.

These claims are shocking. But what’s even more shocking is how long the evidence has been buried. The covid-19 virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan six years ago, yet even the courageous Tulsi Gabbard waited until her final day in office to release these documents. The deep state truly runs deep.

I have watched Fauci lie for years. In 2021, when the mainstream media was still lambasting the lab-leak theory as a deranged right-wing conspiracy, I published a Trumpet Brief titled “The Fauci Virus.” It highlighted a 2012 article in which Dr. Fauci himself argued that “gain-of-function” research on bat coronaviruses was worth the risk of a pandemic if it increased our knowledge of diseases.

You read that right.

Fauci openly defended doing this dangerous research in China seven years before the viruses escaped from the Wuhan lab—then turned around and branded anyone who suggested the virus was not a natural occurrence as a conspiracy theorist. We already had the basic facts of this case five years ago, but Gabbard’s latest release of previously classified documents helps us fill in the details.

Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases funneled roughly $3.1 millions of taxpayer dollars to the New York-based non-profit EcoHealth Alliance, which then subcontracted nearly $600,000 to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Wuhan lab used this money in part to enhance the transmissibility and lethality of bat coronaviruses. One of those viruses escaped the lab and started the covid-19 epidemic, which killed at least 7 million people. Fauci’s response to this disaster was to lie.

Gabbard’s released documents show Fauci participated in discussions with intelligence officials about covid-19’s origins during the very period when he publicly declared the natural-origin theory settled. He recommended scientists for the intelligence agencies’ review, weighed in on evidence, and helped shape the narrative against the lab-leak theory. Yet in 2024 testimony before Congress, he denied any knowledge of or participation in those discussions. The documents directly contradict him, which means he committed perjury.

Fauci didn’t just disagree with the intelligence agents who thought covid-19 escaped from the Wuhan lab. He silenced them and then told Congress that he wasn’t even part of the discussions.

Multiple whistleblowers told Gabbard they faced retaliation for challenging Fauci’s narrative. That’s right. Analysts doing their jobs were punished for reaching a “wrong” conclusion that was later vindicated.

Normally, such perjury is punishable by five years in prison. Yet just hours before leaving office, Joe Biden issued a preemptive pardon to protect Fauci from basically any prosecution:

A full and unconditional pardon for any offenses against the United States which he may have committed or taken part in during the period from Jan. 1, 2014, through the date of this pardon arising from or in any manner related to his service as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force or the White House covid-19 Response Team, or as chief medical adviser to the president.

Innocent men do not need such pardons. Biden knew Fauci was guilty of crimes and could be prosecuted.

President Trump’s secretary of health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., called Fauci’s actions one of the most consequential crimes in human history. The pandemic killed millions, wrecked economies, locked down children, and scarred a generation. The man at the center of America’s response helped fund the research that likely caused it, buried the evidence, manipulated intelligence assessments, and lied to Congress—then retired comfortably under presidential protection while the media attacked the messenger.

These exposés on Fauci’s lies are shedding more detail on a time of bitter affliction in American history. In 2 Kings 14:26-27, God reveals that this affliction was so bitter that the nation would have been destroyed had God not intervened to save it. You can read more about this scripture in my father’s book American Under Attack. God is using the Trump administration to expose deep state corruption in America for a very specific reason: so that you can see how bad things got and be motivated to repent of your sins. Men like Fauci could not operate with such impunity if the American people were looking to God.

Pay attention to Fauci’s congressional hearing next month. In an ironic twist, the only way for Fauci to avoid jail time may be for him to tell the full truth. Biden’s pardon covers the crimes he committed while in office, but he can still be arrested if he commits perjury again.

The media wants you to forget the covid-19 pandemic and move on with your life, but God is going to great lengths to ensure Fauci’s lies are exposed. If America does not learn the lessons it needs to learn from the covid-19 pandemic, it will be doomed to endure worse punishment in the future.