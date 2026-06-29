Will Belarus Join the Fight Against Ukraine?

Near its Ukrainian border, Belarus is “completing the construction of road infrastructure and storage facilities for ammunition and fuel, which have no purpose other than military use,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on social media on Thursday.

The next day, Belarussian leader Alexander Lukashenko went to Moscow for unannounced talks with Vladimir Putin, which concluded yesterday.

This follows Zelenskyy’s June 19 ultimatum to Belarus, demanding that it disable Russian drone communication equipment stationed on its soil or risk Ukrainian military action to disable them.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy stated that they had been turned off but could not confirm if they had been dismantled.

The Trumpet has warned for two decades that Putin is working to rebuild the Soviet Union. He has already conquered the former Soviet state of Belarus, and now it looks like he could try to use it to conquer another: Ukraine.

Geopolitical Futures founder George Friedman wrote today regarding Lukashenko’s recent visit:

It’s possible, and even probable, that Putin has asked Lukashenko to allow Russian forces into Belarus to attack Ukraine on another front. There seems to be no other reason for Lukashenko to travel to Moscow, at least not now and not under these circumstances.

Lukashenko told a Ukrainian delegation on Thursday that he doesn’t want to fight Ukraine. He said he is “peace-loving” and that he wants an agreement.

However, he may not have a choice. Belarus is beholden to Putin economically and militarily.

In 2020, Lukashenko faced career-ending protests; he survived only because of Putin’s support.

Russian tactical nuclear weapons and soldiers are stationed in Belarus.

Belarus depends on Russia for oil.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Russia is pushing Belarus into joining the war against Ukraine by threatening to cut financial aid.

But: Lukashenko is also aware that a war with Ukraine could weaken his hold on power due to lack of public support and possible uprisings.

Whether or not Belarus will take a more active role in the war is uncertain, but what is certain is that Putin will keep working to satisfy his imperialistic ambitions in the region. Bible prophecy says Putin will soon lead a 200 million-man army.