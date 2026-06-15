AI Shutdown Could Ignite AI Arms Race

Users of the most advanced artificial intelligence models abruptly found themselves cut off on Friday, after the Trump administration instructed Anthropic to block all non-Americans from using Mythos AI.

Anthropic’s latest model, Mythos 5, excels at hacking. Anthropic has made it available to only a few governments and large companies so they can secure themselves ahead of a future release.

Last week, it released Fable 5, a public version of Mythos with its more dangerous abilities blocked.

The U.S. government was warned that Fable 5 could be “jailbroken” to gain access to the full power of the Mythos model.

The Trump administration issued an export ban, requiring Anthropic to block access to all non-American citizens, even those living in the U.S. or working for Anthropic.

Since Anthropic does not collect the citizenship details of all its customers, it had no way of enforcing this, so it shut off access to Mythos and Fable for everyone.

This is a watershed moment for AI. It demonstrates the power a government can have by hosting advanced models.

Fable had only been available for three days before the shutdown. But what if a more established model is cut off? Hospitals are building their medical care around these AI systems. They are becoming core parts of governments, business and even the military.

Could AI become a new Strait of Hormuz—giving the United States the ability to hold the world to ransom?

America dominates commercial AI. American AI companies have attracted nearly $200 billion in venture capital. The European Union has attracted $16 billion.

The United States hosts nearly 4,000 data centers, more than anyone else. In second place is the United Kingdom, with 500.

According to Artificial Analysis’s commonly used leaderboard of large language models, 14 of the top 20 are based in the U.S. Europe has only one in the top 100: Mistral 3 Large, at number 98. China has six models in the top 20.

America is operating at a completely different scale. Anthropic is using gigawatts’ worth of data center capacity. Mistral is trading in megawatts.

AI is changing fast. Who knows if the models and businesses that are relevant now will still lead the pack in five years. But Europe has to get its act together if it doesn’t want to be dependent on the U.S.

This is yet another issue motivating the Europeans to build a United States of Europe, which will ultimately unify under one leader. It is the only way they can muster the size, resources and leadership to compete.

The Bible prophesies the rise of this strong leader—and even indicates that he may be an expert in AI and similar new technology. Read about this in Gerald Flurry’s article “The Unknown Future of Artificial Intelligence.”