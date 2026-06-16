Why the Attack on Winston Churchill

Winston Churchill is under attack from all sides. The Bank of England is preparing to remove him from the £5 note. Britain’s National Portrait Gallery says he is a mass murderer who deliberately starved Indians during World War ii.

But perhaps the most surprising and sustained attack comes from the right. Popular podcaster and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is a key figure, presenting podcast guests with bizarre views as experts.

On March 19, he accused Winston Churchill of imprisoning the opposition party for the duration of the war. It’s a particularly odd accusation: Far from being imprisoned, the leader of the opposition was Churchill’s deputy prime minister.

On Oct. 28, 2025, Carlson brought on podcaster and political activist Nick Fuentes for an interview that has been viewed more than 20 million times. Fuentes promotes anti-Semitic and pro-Hitler views.

Carlson also interviewed right-wing podcaster Darryl Cooper. Cooper claimed Churchill was “the chief villain of the Second World War,” who was “primarily responsible for that war becoming what it did, becoming something other than an invasion of Poland.”

It’s another odd and easily disprovable claim: Neville Chamberlain was prime minister when Britain guaranteed Poland’s independence on March 31, 1939, and when Britain declared war on Germany on Sept. 3, 1939.

Other popular political commentators, such as Candace Owens and Dave Smith, have also promoted revisionist World War ii history.

For now, these views aren’t gaining traction on the mainstream right, but they are spreading doubt. Is Churchill’s reputation overblown? Is he the hero many believe him to be?

This isn’t really a fight over history; it’s about America’s current foreign policy. How do you prevent war? How should the United States deal with dictatorships like Russia or Iran? The lessons of Churchill are not what the left or the isolationist right want to hear, so they are changing the history.

A Decade of Warning

Far from being a warmonger, Churchill did his utmost throughout the 1930s to wake up Britain and the world to the imminent danger of another world war.

In his war memoirs, Churchill called World War ii “the unnecessary war.” He wrote: “There never was a war more easy to stop than that which has just wrecked what was left of the world from the previous struggle.”

He spoke in Parliament, gave public addresses, and wrote newspaper articles highlighting the dangers of Nazi Germany. He called for British rearmament—not to cause war but to prevent it.

If Churchill’s warnings had been heeded instead of scoffed at, global conflict could have been averted. Churchill stated, “If the Allies had resisted Hitler strongly in his early stages, even up to his seizure of the Rhineland in 1936, he would have been forced to recoil.” This has been confirmed with time and access to more documents. Had the Allies stood up to Hitler in 1936, the German Army was ready to launch a coup and remove him from power.

That lesson is anathema to those who want isolation or appeasement.

Writing for the Spectator, British historian Andrew Roberts wrote that the aim of this new type of revisionism “is not simply to manipulate the public’s view of Churchill, but through his denigration to create the intellectual space for their other pernicious ideas to flourish, specifically that isolationism and nativism should triumph over internationalism and interventionism.”

In a 1948 speech to the House of Commons, Churchill said: “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” In his booklet Winston S. Churchill: The Watchman, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry compares the 1930s to today:

Our leaders lacked the watchman quality of a strong leader like Churchill. He faced reality and spoke the truth in a dangerous world. Most leaders in the U.S. and United Kingdom lived in a weak world of illusion. … They didn’t want to be disturbed from their comfortable routine and pleasures. So they voted for politicians who spoke to them about more pleasures and a prosperous world. The same is true today. We face a far worse world explosion. But we are too glutted on sports and entertainment to heed a strong warning. As Churchill said, history continues to repeat itself! We have not learned from the powerful lessons of World War ii. … Churchill’s writings just before World War ii could teach us some vital and urgent lessons. If we fail to heed the warning as in World War ii, then we must experience the indescribable disaster of a nuclear World War iii!

Rather than heed the lessons of Churchill, Tucker Carlson and others want to blot out that history so they don’t have to stir from their “comfortable routine and pleasures.”

The Bible prophesies that in our time today, an illusion of peace will be shattered by sudden destruction. The Apostle Paul warned: “For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Lord so cometh as a thief in the night. For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them …” (1 Thessalonians 5:2-3).

Many historians agree that Western civilization probably would not have survived without the leadership of Winston Churchill. There are many urgent lessons we must learn from him. Request Mr. Flurry’s free booklet Winston S. Churchill: The Watchman to learn more.