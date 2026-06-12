Why Elon Musk Is the World’s First Trillionaire

Elon Musk’s net wealth now utterly dwarfs anyone who came before him. Bill Gates? Jeff Bezos? Paupers.

Musk’s net worth skyrocketed to over $1 trillion thanks to SpaceX’s ipo yesterday. This made shares available to the general public, and investors snapped them up, raising $75 billion for the company.

The SpaceX ipo more than doubled the previous record, set by energy giant Saudi Aramco in 2019, which raised “only” about $30 billion.

the previous record, set by energy giant Saudi Aramco in 2019, which raised “only” about $30 billion. Priced at $135 per share, SpaceX is currently valued at $1.8 trillion.

Musk’s SpaceX stock is worth $866 billion. Add in his Tesla stock and other assets, and his personal net worth is now $1.1 trillion.

Is SpaceX really worth that much? Plenty of companies have started with great public enthusiasm and huge valuations, only to crash down to Earth later.

SpaceX is losing a lot of money —almost $5 billion in 2025, and $4.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026. Most of those losses come from its xAI artificial intelligence business, which merged into SpaceX last year.

—almost $5 billion in 2025, and $4.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026. Most of those losses come from its xAI artificial intelligence business, which merged into SpaceX last year. Starlink is profitable, generating $4.4 billion in profit in 2025. But the satellite Internet business is worth a small fraction of that $1.8 trillion valuation.

Investors often judge business value by looking at its price-to-sales ratio. Amazon’s current valuation, for example, is about 3.5 times the company’s annual sales. Microsoft’s ratio is around 9.3.

SpaceX’s value is nearly 100 times its sales—ludicrously high.

But can you put a price on space? SpaceX conducted 165 Falcon 9 rocket launches and around half of all U.S. national security launches last year. No other private company is better positioned to dominate space. Its gigantic Starship model, advancing rapidly through its development phase, is the largest and most powerful rocket ever made, by mass, thrust and payload.

Last year, in a conservative estimate, scientists said the moon had $1 trillion in precious metals.

nasa estimated that one asteroid—16 Psyche—contains $10 quintillion of metals at current market values. That’s 10 million trillion, or the equivalent of the entire economic output of the world for about 100,000 years.

estimated that one asteroid—16 Psyche—contains $10 quintillion of metals at current market values. That’s 10 million trillion, or the equivalent of the entire economic output of the world for about 100,000 years. Much further afield are even more ridiculous numbers. The planet 55 Cancri e is believed to be composed of about one third diamond. Priced the same way rough diamonds are today on Earth, it contains $26.9 nonillion in wealth: $26,900,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000.

This is clearly silly: SpaceX will not be mining diamonds from 55 Cancri e in the near future. But its giant ipo reflects both public excitement about science, technology and space and more serious considerations of how mankind could eventually tap just some of the wealth out there.

“Lift up your eyes,” declares the cover of our May-June Trumpet magazine. Gerald Flurry wrote about “God’s Space Program”:

What nasa and other space projects are doing is exciting. They lift our eyes upward and stir our hearts. But God wants us to have an even more inspiring vision: His space program!

God says in Isaiah 45:18 that He created Earth and the heavens “to be inhabited.” He created nothing in vain. He is preparing man to work with the wealth and resources on Earth first, and then to go out into the universe. All that wealth out there will not sit useless forever: He will use it.