Streets of Belfast: Bloody, Brawling and Burning

Now it comes to this. On Monday evening, North Belfast resident Stephen Ogilvie was on Kinnaird Avenue when he was attacked, knocked down in the street, pinned down, and sat on by the attacker and—in front of a group of horrified people—stabbed and cut repeatedly, with a small knife plunging into his face, left eye and back, and hacking at his neck as people screamed—and cell phone video indicates—that he was being beheaded.

Who was committing this terrifying attempted murder? Another Belfast resident—30-year-old Hadi Alodid, a Sudanese immigrant.

Bystanders rushed to intervene, and resident Maitiu Mág Tighearnán beat off Alodid with his son’s wooden hurling stick. Police officers arrived and restrained Alodid in time to save Ogilvie’s life, but not his left eye and perhaps not his right eye or parts of his brain function due to the depth and severity of the disfiguring wounds.

Residents of Belfast are not taking this lightly: Last night and tonight, the city has been on fire.

More videos show cars, a bus and residences engulfed in flames and men clashing with police. A bbc report shows about 200 masked men gathering and attacking a residence known to house migrants by smashing its windows. One Reuters video captures some of the arson, including men struggling in one street near a burning blockade and another view of a Union Jack-lined major road with stopped police and ambulance vehicles, a crowd and smoke billowing from flames in the background. Earlier today, police used water cannons against protesters, and online, some are cheering the violence and destruction and using photos of the rioters as an example of what needs to be done to protest migration far beyond Belfast.

Alodid left Khartoum for Paris an unknown number of years ago and was admitted into Northern Ireland in February 2023. He claimed asylum upon arrival in Belfast, and the United Kingdom Home Office granted him leave to remain in the country until 2028.

As he held Ogilvie down, blood covering his victim’s face and his own hands, Alodid reportedly shouted that he was killing or had killed him, “Wallahi” (“I swear by Allah”). After his arrest, he appeared via video link at Belfast Magistrates’ Court with an Arabic interpreter since he speaks neither English nor Gaelic.

What was the bbc’s response to this attack?

One bbc headline read: “Man Taken to Hospital With Serious Injuries After Belfast Stabbing.” You read that right. Britain’s largest and most widely consumed news outlet led with a headline that referred only to an anonymous man being taken to a hospital after he was hurt by an anonymous attacker.

This is a shameful dereliction of journalistic duty!

Other reports from the Telegraph and elsewhere made sure to include much more about the rioting than about the gory murder attempt.

Ogilvie didn’t lose an eye in a pub fight. He will never be the same after Monday evening because his government’s bizarre lenience and generosity invited and facilitated a Muslim from Khartoum, Sudan, to come and live alongside him. And along with that man, they imported a terror tactic used by jihadists like those in al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

The bbc is contorting its coverage to focus on the upset, the riots, the fact that Elon Musk won’t rush to censor what happened on social media—anything but the main facts of what started this.

The bbc wants to divert our attention from the Home Office’s role in bringing huge numbers of migrants into the UK to live alongside—and perhaps commit Islamist murder on—British citizens. In the 40 months since Hadi Alodid arrived in Belfast, the government has admitted 140,000 to 160,000 asylum seekers into Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The clear majority of these people are Muslims who act, sometimes violently, on their religious motivations, “Wallahi.”

The blackout between what actually happened and how the British media are portraying it is even more dangerous than would-be murderers like Alodid!

The late Herbert W. Armstrong explained in The United States and Britain in Prophecy that the people of the British Isles are descended from the ancient Israelites. Longtime Trumpet readers know that my father, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry, has identified the dangerous Middle East “peace process” as the fulfillment of a specific biblical prophecy about “Judah’s wound” described in Hosea 5:13. Judah is the modern nation of Israel in the Middle East, and its “wound” refers to Israel’s misguided attempt to secure its national survival by placing its trust in Muslim nations openly committed to its destruction. This same prophecy indicates that Ephraim (Britain) has a similar problem.

The bloody street in Belfast highlights this problem, but it is far from the only example.

Last October, Safi Dawood, an Afghan immigrant, stabbed 49-year-old Wayne Broadhurst multiple times in the neck while he was walking his dog in Uxbridge. In January 2025, Syed Barzegar, an Iranian asylum seeker, carried out a frenzied knife attack on a fellow resident at an asylum hotel in Oxford. In October 2024, Deng Chol Majek, a Sudanese asylum seeker, stabbed hotel worker Rhiannon Whyte to death near an asylum hotel in Walsall. In June 2023, Valdo Calocane, a Guinea-Bissau migrant, stabbed three people to death in a frenzied attack in Nottingham.

The list goes on and on!

Nationals from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran, Somalia and Sudan feature disproportionately in high-profile knife attacks relative to their population size. Yet you have to dig for the statistics because the bbc is not about to report on this pattern. These five nationalities make up only about 0.6 percent of the UK population, but they likely account for 2 to 6 percent of knife crime. No official nationality breakdown for knife crime exists in the UK, but anyone paying attention knows Muslim immigrants are responsible for more than 0.6 percent of UK knife attacks.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a point in British history when you had several of these nationally significant attacks day after day after day,” Talk TV commentator Julia Hartley-Brewer said. “Two on the same day, two in the same morning.”

It takes courage for people on television to voice the reality that millions of ordinary British citizens already know: The country has changed and is rapidly getting worse, and everyone in authority is aiding and abetting it!

Judging by his last name, Maitiu Mág Tighearnán, who defended Ogilvie with the hurling stick, is a member of the Mág Tighearnán clan, which descends from Brión mac Echach Muigmedóin, the brother of King Niall of the Nine Hostages. This would mean his family has been in Ireland for 3,000 years, ever since “the Gáedil came into Ireland, that is, in the age of David son of Isa, by whom the temple of Solomon was projected” (The Roll of the Kings, Book of Leinster version). He shouldn’t have to be defending his neighbors from murderous Muslim extremists on Kinniard Avenue!

The people of Belfast—and of the West—are justifiably angry.

Obviously, arson and resisting law enforcement officers are wrong, but traitorous politicians are intentionally putting extremists, regular residents and police into these situations and causing these no-win conditions by importing tens of thousands of people voters did not ask for!

The bbc and other outlets focus on the few dozen rioters who set fires and damage property, yet for every rioter, there are hundreds of law-abiding citizens who simply want their government to protect them and control immigration. As one GB News correspondent reported from the scene: You could “feel the anger in the community over the amount of immigration that has come into this area and put real stress and pressures on facilities.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn stood in the House of Commons and praised Maitiu Mág Tighearnán and the other neighbors who intervened to save Ogilvie. He said they “showed the very best of humanity.” But notice what he did not say. He did not say that this unpopular, unrequested mass migration must stop. He didn’t even mention what was happening in Belfast.

The same government that invited in these radical Muslim populations, that refuses to enforce its own borders, that sends police officers to stand in a line and watch street violence play out at best and to clash with upset citizens at worst—it’s that government that now associates itself with the bravery of ordinary people who stepped up and did what the state failed—and appears to have intentionally failed—to do.

My father broadcast a Key of David program in 2012 that addressed this directly. Speaking about British people in Bible prophecy, he cited Hosea 5:11: “Ephraim is oppressed and broken in judgment because he willingly walked after the commandment.” We certainly don’t see any wisdom or sound judgment in the UK today.

Three brother nations share this same vulnerability: Britain, the United States and Israel. They will not name the enemy; they will not finish the fight; they will not defend the innocent. “[T]he whole head is sick, and the whole heart faint. From the sole of the foot even unto the head there is no soundness in it …” (Isaiah 1:5-6).

Our leaders and our nations are unsound, unwise, faint and vulnerable! The government uses the law against the people, the media refuses to even name the threat, and the culture calls a terrorist attack a stabbing. What will the next horrifying news event be? And will it be enough for some—for you—to finally admit that we are doomed to destruction if we fail to repent toward God?