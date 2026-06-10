Political Crime in Germany Spikes

In a sign of heightened political turmoil, Germany experienced 85,837 politically motivated crimes last year, the highest ever, according to data from Germany’s Interior Ministry released yesterday. That’s up 2 percent from 2024, which jumped 40 percent from 2023.

Politically motivated crime in Germany can mean anything from hate speech to assault.

Rising political crime signals dissatisfaction with the political scene, which has, in the last two decades, been dominated by unstable, weak coalitions.

“Violent offenses are rising significantly in both the left-wing and right-wing extremist spheres,” Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said after presenting the report.

Most of the crimes were “committed by right-wing and far-right perpetrators,” and “the greatest danger currently stems from far-right extremism,” Dobrindt noted.

However: “Far-left actors were responsible for the largest increase in violent crimes,” he said. These crimes rose 42 percent last year, largely related to protests against the far right.

The data also show that anti-Semitic crimes rose by 5 percent to 6,548 cases, while religiously motivated crimes increased by 5.7 percent to 1,983 cases.

These deep divisions will drive Germans to put their faith in a strong leader of an authoritarian government. Daniel 8:23 prophesies that “in the latter time” a “king of fierce countenance” will take power and trigger great destruction.

The late Herbert W. Armstrong proved that this will be fulfilled by a German leader who will take control of Europe in our time and rule with a rod of iron.

Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote in 2019: “Expect political and social crises in Germany and Europe, and public resentment and anger, to grow even deeper. Then watch for a strongman to take advantage and make his way to power through flatteries!”

Political and social crises are growing in Germany. Watch for a strongman to rise.