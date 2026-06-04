America Pushes Back on ‘Pride Month’

Happy Nuclear Family Month to all our readers in Tennessee and Indiana—as both states have designated this June. Alabama is celebrating “Strong Families Month,” while Arkansas is celebrating “Fidelity Month.”

It’s part of the pushback against homosexual “Pride Month” that tends to blanket the airways at this time of year.

It comes as Gallup reports fewer Americans support the homosexual agenda:

The proportion of Americans who support same-sex “marriage” has fallen 6 percentage points from its peak in 2023. Those who believe homosexual relations are morally acceptable is at its lowest level since 2016. The percentage who believe “changing gender” is morally acceptable (and, presumably, possible) has fallen 8 points since 2021.

The in-your-face pride agenda has created a pushback. However, support for perversion remains high:

4 out of 5 Democrats and more than 1 in 3 Republicans still believe homosexual relations are morally acceptable. A strong majority still supports homosexual “marriage.” 3 in 5 Democrats believe it is morally acceptable for someone to “change” his or her gender.

This is the way sin works. Homosexual “marriage” is the law of the land. Some are recognizing just the start of the negative effects of that decision: kids suffering; that law ramming perversion down people’s throats.

They’re realizing that this was never about tolerance but indoctrination. So some who once supported homosexual “marriage” have changed their minds.

But not enough of them. Stories that would have shocked and outraged people 10 years ago are now routine, background noise. People have become comfortable with sin.

Satan may back off on the aggressive push while our idea of what is “normal” is reset by the perversion we see around us. And then the push will begin again: polygamy, pedophilia. Society will become more and more perverse.

This is why God is raising up the Holy Roman Empire to correct America. It is why He is sending curses. Sadly, America is on course for nuclear fire, not more nuclear families, if it doesn’t make much greater changes.

Our booklet Redefining Family exposes the satanic roots of this movement. Order your free copy.