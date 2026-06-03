Never since World War ii have relations between Europe and America been worse. According to the Financial Times today, the Trump administration has a cunning plan to win Europe back: nuclear bombs.

Borrowing bombs: America has already loaned nuclear bombs to several European Union nations, including Germany. The Trump administration is apparently talking to several more countries about hosting “dual-capable aircraft”—jets that can launch both conventional and nuclear weapons. Poland and some Baltic states have expressed interest.

An alternative umbrella: The story comes shortly after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s security adviser, Günter Sautter, went to Paris for a first round of talks to join France’s nuclear umbrella.

France offered the protection of its nuclear arsenal to Germany in March, and Spiegel reported on Saturday that the two sides held talks on May 27. With the protection of French nuclear weapons, Germany would no longer need America’s nuclear umbrella and would be freer to assert itself and the rest of Europe against the United States.

America’s sudden generosity seems like a belated attempt to stop the French proposal.

Nuclear gifts: “They give gifts to all whores: but thou givest thy gifts to all thy lovers, and hirest them, that they may come unto thee on every side for thy whoredom,” God says in Ezekiel 16:33.

“Could this apply better to any nation other than the modern United States?” the Trumpet wrote during President Trump’s first term. “America has given away some of the most powerful weapons ever created. Despite all the gifts, these powers are turning against the U.S.”

America is simultaneously antagonizing Europe and giving away incredibly powerful gifts. God warns that America’s lovers will soon turn against it.