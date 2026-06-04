Germany Knowingly Supports Russia

After four years of investigation, German authorities arrested five men in February for their role in a scheme which transported $34 million worth of equipment, with potential military uses, from Germany to Russia through intermediary countries such as Turkey to evade sanctions.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg and the German government knows it and allows it.

It may seem that Germany is at odds with Russia as German exports to Russia have officially fallen by 72 percent since the start of the Ukraine war based on data from June 2025. However, that number is misleading. Germany has switched to exporting its products to Russia’s neighbors instead of directly to Russia in order to evade the sanctions placed on Russia.

The Data

German exports to Russian-neighbor, Kazakhstan, increased from $1.65 billion in 2021 to $3.6 billion in 2023. That’s more than double. Kazakhstan didn’t suddenly develop a booming economy, the main catalyst that changed was the sanctions against Russia:

German exports to Kyrgyzstan, which borders Kazakhstan, rose from under $60 million in 2021 to $493 million last year. Exports reached a high at $783 million in 2023, more than 13 times the year prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In 2021, German exports to Armenia were $219 million. In 2022, they jumped to $516 million and as of last year were at $463 million.

Germany’s exports to Georgia jumped from under $461 million in 2021 to $914 million in 2023 and $1.1 billion the following year.

Other than all seeing large increases in German exports following the invasion of Ukraine what do those countries have in common? For all three, Russia is among their largest export markets. Russia is the third largest export market of Kazakhstan, second largest of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia and fourth largest of Georgia.

How much have those countries increased their exports to Russia?

In 2021, Kazakhstan exported $7 billion worth of goods to Russia, in 2023, $9.8 Billion.

Kyrgyzstan’s exports to Russia shot up from $392 million in 2021 to $1.07 billion in 2022, last year, they sat at $493 million which is still an increase of $101 million from pre-Ukraine war levels.

Armenia saw a similar trend, exports to Russia shot up from $794 million in 2021 to $2.42 billion in 2022 then increased to $3.51 billion in 2023 before falling to $3.14 billion in 2024.

Georgian exports to Russia have seen a steady rise from $610 million in 2021 to $680 million in 2024.

It’s interesting to note, with the increase in exports to Russia, there was also an increase in exports from Germany to them. The Brookings Institute wrote in 2024, that these transshipments “are large enough to substantially offset the drop in Germany’s direct exports to Russia.”

What exactly is being exported to these nations? Machinery, motor vehicles and parts mark the biggest increase in German exports to those nations. Those are products which could aid Russia’s fight against Ukraine.

Euronews reported on April 21, based on information from Ukraine’s intelligence service, that “hundreds of thousands” of German products are being used in the Russian weaponry that’s attacking Ukraine. It also said that 59 components in Russian drones are German.

It’s worth noting that although Germany has exported weaponry to Ukraine, it’s mainly to test it rather than help Ukraine.

By Design?

Is it possible that could be by design? Germany has blocked EU sanctions against Russia before. On top of that, both German industry and the German government have repeatedly proven themselves unable to resist the urge to engage in morally questionable trade practices. Would they willingly tune out the world’s ninth largest economy on moral grounds?

Germany and Russia aren’t the enemies they seem. If they were, then why is former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröeder in Russia right now, possibly even attending the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg? German entrepreneurs have even been welcomed to attend that forum, sometimes referred to as the “Russian Davos,” this year.

“[W]e, like other large Western countries, want to preserve the economic bridge to Russia and protect the more than 100 billion German assets in Russia,” as Matthias Schepp, head of the German-Russian chamber of commerce stated. His organization estimates that 1,600 German businesses still do business in and with Russia.

Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote in the November-December 2008 edition of the Philadelphia Trumpet: “I believe that Germany’s leaders may have already agreed to a deal with Russia, a modern Hitler-Stalin pact where Germany and Russia divide countries and assets between themselves.”

It’s by design these exports are making their way over to Russia and it’s no accident that German exports are supporting the fight against Ukraine.

Germany has flouted the international community before when its suited its interests. That’s evident by their recognition of Croatia and Slovenia as independent states in 1992 which caused a regional war which allowed them to get control of the Balkans. Evading sanctions placed on Russia isn’t a big deal to Germany.

In 2022, Mr. Flurry wrote that Berlin and Moscow “are working to empower themselves and each other at the expense of Europe and the U.S.-led world order. Both want to tear down that order and build themselves into great empires!”

The Bible foretold of a brief economic alliance in the end-time between Germany and Russia in Ezekiel 27. The “Ashurites” mentioned in verse 6 refer to Germany today while the “Meshech” mentioned in verse 13 is an ancient name for Moscow, Russia’s capital city.

For more information on the secret German-Russian deal, read editor in chief Gerald Flurry’s article “Germany’s Secret Deal With Russia — Exposed.”