European nations are increasing their military spending, a measure long advocated by their nato ally, the United States. However, this is part of a strategy not to reduce the burden on Americans but to break away from them.

An annual nato report released yesterday showed that all members have finally met the 2014 goal of spending 2 percent of their gdp on defense.

report released yesterday showed that all members have finally met the 2014 goal of spending 2 percent of their on defense. Defense spending of European nato members and Canada rose 19 percent in 2024, then 19.6 percent in 2025. European nato countries and Canada raised their military budgets by 106 percent between 2014 and 2025.

members and Canada rose 19 percent in 2024, then 19.6 percent in 2025. European countries and Canada raised their military budgets by 106 percent between 2014 and 2025. Germany, the second-biggest defense spender in the alliance, is projected to spend 2.4 percent of its gdp on defense, double the percentage it spent in 2014. Three nato members spent 3.5 percent of their gdp on defense.

More to come: In the nato report, Secretary General Mark Rutte called on members to show a “clear and credible path” to spending 5 percent of gdp on defense by 2035, which would equate to $1 trillion for nato members that are part of the European Union.

The report also indicated the alliance’s decreasing reliance on the U.S., with U.S. spending dropping from 64 percent of nato ’s budget in 2024 to 59 percent last year. While this may be what the Trump administration wants, cheering on Europe’s militarization is a dangerous move.

Bible prophecy warns that Europe’s rapid militarization will enable nothing less than a unified European superpower and the destruction of the U.S. superpower. Our Trends article “Why the Trumpet Watches Europe’s Push Toward a Unified Military” states: