Should the King Pray With the Pope?

Earlier today, Pope Leo xiv, King Charles iii and Queen Camilla were joined by the second-most senior bishop in the Church of England, Stephen Cottrell, in an ecumenical prayer service in the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

To some, a British monarch and the pope joining together in prayer for the first time in 500 years appears to be a noble gesture of unity in a divided world. But in truth, it signifies Britain’s submission to an age-old adversary that has long sought its destruction.

It is a most shameful moment in Britain’s long history.

King Charles had anticipated this meeting for a long time—though it was delayed for months due to the ill health and eventual death of Pope Francis. Pope Leo, however, welcomed the monarch with open arms.

King Charles, as Vatican News highlighted, “has long been committed to interfaith engagement.” But that mission, noble as it may seem to some, is satanic to the core.

Many Catholics are just as sincere in their religion as anyone else. But this church has a history that should concern us all. Britain in particular should know better.

Submitting to the Pope

England’s King Henry viii broke away from the Roman Catholic Church in the 16th century. The Anglican Church has been England’s church since that time. Some of Britain’s kings, queens and parliamentarians sacrificed blood to establish England’s own church! Britain suffered some of its worst nightmares when the Catholic Church reigned over it. However, the people have forgotten that oppressive history. Now, they are embracing the Catholic Church again.

“From the opening hymn of the prayer service, the theme of Christian unity and ecumenism was evident,” Vatican News wrote. “The original text was written by St. Ambrose of Milan, doctor of the church. It was translated by St. John Henry Newman, who was an Anglican for half of his life before converting to Catholicism.”

This is what the Catholic Church is really about: It wants to convert Anglicans to Catholicism. Historically, it has proved willing to shed much blood to that end! The only interest the Vatican has in “interfaith engagement” is if it leads to submission to the pope. How foolish of a British monarch to play its game!

The Catholic Church has killed people who disagree with it when it has the power. It has done this time after time after time after time, yet people still don’t understand just how dangerous that church is.

Read the Bull of Pius v against Queen Elizabeth i, published on May 3, 1570, to declare the pope’s sovereignty: “He that reigneth on high, to whom is given all power in heaven and earth, has committed one holy Catholic and apostolic church, outside of which there is no salvation, to one alone upon earth, namely to Peter, the first of the apostles, and to Peter’s successor, the pope of Rome, to be by him governed in fullness of power. Him alone He has made ruler over all peoples and kingdoms, to pull up, destroy, scatter, disperse, plant and build, so that he may preserve His faithful people (knit together with the girdle of charity) in the unity of the Spirit and present them safe and spotless to their Savior.”

That’s what the Catholic Church thinks about interfaith engagement and religious unity!

That bull calls Queen Elizabeth “the servant of crime” who “monstrously usurped the place of supreme head of the church in all England.” The pope accused her of bringing the kingdom “which had already been restored to the Catholic faith and to good fruits to a miserable ruin.”

The Catholic Church claims to represent Christ’s rule on Earth today, and it is willing to wage war against anyone who refuses to submit to that rule! How would you like to live under that corrupt system?

Anglicans are embracing the bitterest enemy of the British throne! This is a shocking development considering the history of the Roman Catholic Church and England.

To understand how shameful King Charles’s act was, we must understand the history of the British throne.

A War Between Thrones

In the last part of the above quote, Pius v was appropriating the Jeremiah 1:10 commission, which refers to David’s throne. The Catholic Church believes it can uproot, build and plant David’s throne. Few people realize it today, but for centuries, David’s throne was in Britain!

The British throne has been the greatest of all physical thrones by far, and a supreme blessing from the great God. If you understand its history and prophecy, you know that it began with the throne of King David of ancient Israel—the very throne, according to the Bible, from which Jesus Christ is about to rule! That royal throne is the hope of this world. (To understand why, request a free copy of my newly expanded book The Key of David.) But the British have turned their back on God. Now they are grasping for another throne.

This is a wretched scene. Britain is cozying up to the Roman Catholic Church. This is one of the primary reasons why Britain today no longer has the throne of David! My book The New Throne of David proves this from the Bible.

In 2003, Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams visited the Vatican and kissed the ring of John Paul ii! “He was putting the pope’s throne ahead of God’s throne! This had to intensify God’s wrath against Britain,” I wrote in The New Throne of David. “This in spite of the fact that the Catholic Church has been fighting against the throne of David for generations! The Holy Roman Empire knows about the throne, and it has tried to destroy it throughout history!”

In 2005, Williams made history by becoming the first Anglican leader to attend a pope’s funeral. Williams called John Paul ii “one of the very greatest” Christian leaders of the 20th century and said the pope’s legacy meant “the rift between Anglicans and Catholics … could finally be healed.”

That is worshiping Satan’s religion!

Those people had the throne of David at that time, but this man didn’t think that was worth anything, so he went to the pope and bowed before him!

“Satan is always attacking the throne of David and whoever has it!” I wrote. “Look what Satan has done to Britain. He got the archbishop of Canterbury to bow down and worship the pope—Satan’s throne. The archbishop rejected David’s throne, which is really God’s throne! What does God think of that? Something had to be done! The new throne had to be planted somewhere else!”

We see more and more why God had to do it this way. There is no way that He would allow this kind of behavior on the throne that Jesus Christ is about to assume (Luke 1:30-33).

Religious Unity Prophesied

The Guardian wrote “A Rift That Took 500 Years to Repair: King Charles Prays With the Pope.” In their mind, this rift should have never happened. But if it hadn’t, our world would have been a whole lot darker.

As shameful as this surrender to Rome is, it sets the stage for the fulfillment of a major prophecy.

“Come down, and sit in the dust, O virgin daughter of Babylon, sit on the ground: there is no throne, O daughter of the Chaldeans: for thou shalt no more be called tender and delicate. … And thou saidst, I shall be a lady for ever: so that thou didst not lay these things to thy heart, neither didst remember the latter end of it. Therefore hear now this, thou that art given to pleasures, that dwellest carelessly, that sayest in thine heart, I am, and none else beside me; I shall not sit as a widow, neither shall I know the loss of children” (Isaiah 47:1, 7-8).

God prophesied here that the Catholic Church would experience a great rebellion against her evil deeds. In the end time, however, she would bring her daughters back under her direction and would not “know the loss of children.”

The Protestant Reformation was a rebellion against Catholicism. Today, however, Protestants are reuniting with the Catholic Church under the pope’s leadership.

Yet as I wrote in “Anglicans Submitting to the Pope” in 2007: “Indeed, biblical prophecy indicates that full unity will not be achieved purely voluntarily. At a certain point, the mother church will abandon its efforts to woo her daughters back by flatteries and instead revert to the age-old method of preserving ‘Christian’ unity by exerting physical force.”

Today, the Catholic Church is seen as a peace-loving institution. Forgotten are the bloody crusades and the torturous instruments of the Inquisition that were used to force people’s conversion. But the Bible reveals that those days will return—no matter how much a British king may seek to appease this church.

When King Charles was crowned two years ago, I wrote:

None of this accommodation of the Catholic Church is going to help King Charles. Believe it or not, Scripture shows that God is actually raising up a new Catholic empire in Europe to correct Britain’s royal family. Jeremiah 22:18-19 say that the British king “shall be buried with the burial of an ass.” The Holy Roman Empire won’t give this man any royal treatment! Again, God has a plan ultimately to save all Catholics. He is permitting the rise of this church today. But they are being moved by an evil spirit force that hates the throne of David—because it represents his replacement on the throne of the Earth.

Britain has forsaken God’s covenant with David! And God warns that its punishment for doing so will be unparalleled in history!

Thankfully, this is all leading to the time when Jesus Christ assumes rulership of this Earth from David’s throne!